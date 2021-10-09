WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Williams helps Montour to victory over Blackhawk

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Caleb Williams carries during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson.

Caleb Williams ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns to lead Montour past Blackhawk, 28-27, in a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference game Friday night.

James Haseleu added an interception return for a score, and Jake Wolfe scored on a 10-yard run for the game-winner for Blackhawk (3-4, 1-1).

Carson Davidson threw for 301 yards and two scores, and Lorenzo Jenkins caught 14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown for Blackhawk (2-5, 0-2).

McKeesport 41, West Mifflin 0 — No. 4 McKeesport (6-1, 3-0) won its third consecutive game with a Big Eight win against West Mifflin (1-6, 0-4).

Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 3 — In the Big Eight Conference, Joe Leske threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and three TDs to lead No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 2-1) to victory at Laurel Highlands (5-2, 2-2).

Hampton 35, Plum 7 — Brock Borgo ran for 140 yards and one touchdown as No. 5 Hampton (7-0, 4-0) beat Plum (2-5, 2-2) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Christian Liberto scored three touchdowns for Hampton — two rushing and one receiving. Eryck Moore paced Plum’s offense with 129 rushing yards.

Indiana 29, Highlands 14 — Devin Flint ran for 101 yards and a touchdown as Indiana (4-3, 2-2) beat Highlands (4-3, 1-3) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Chandler Thimons tossed for 101 yards and both Highlands touchdowns.

Mars 14, Knoch 13 — Rafael Bartley threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns as Mars (1-6, 1-3) won a close Greater Allegheny Conference matchup against Knoch (2-5, 1-3). Carson Kosecki scored on a 7-yard run, and Codi Mullen had a 44-yard interception return for the Knights.

New Castle at Beaver, suspended — New Castle and Beaver will resume play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday after their game was suspended because of lightning with Beaver leading 20-0 with 6:29 to play in the third quarter.

Clearfield 30, Trinity 0 — In nonconference play, Clearfield (7-0) defeated Trinity (2-5).

University (W.Va.) 36, Albert Gallatin 14 — In nonconference play, Colin McBee ran for three touchdowns as University (W.Va.) (6-0) defeated Albert Gallatin (4-2). Caleb Matzus-Chapman threw for one touchdown and ran for another for Albert Gallatin.

Tags: Beaver, Blackhawk, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Mars, McKeesport, Montour, New Castle, Plum, Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin