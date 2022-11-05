WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer celebrates his touchdown against Upper St. Clair on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School.

Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night.

North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field goal. Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns for Bethel Park (10-1), which will face Upper St. Clair in the semifinals.

Pine-Richland 31, Penn-Trafford 17 — Ryan Palmieri rushed for three touchdowns as No. 2 Pine-Richland (8-3) defeated No. 7 Penn-Trafford (6-5) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. Grant Arrigo booted a 33-yard field as well for the Rams.

Conlan Greene tossed a 40-yard TD pass to Daniel Tarabrella and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Owen Demeri late in the game for the defending WPIAL and state champion Warriors.

Pine-Richland will play Woodland Hills in next week’s semifinals.

Tags: Bethel Park, North Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland