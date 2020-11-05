WPIAL Class 5A playoff preview: Gateway, Peters Township meet in title game rematch

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 5:35 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway's Derrick Davis gets past Woodland Hills' Keshawn Davis and Tyier Ruch on Oct. 17.

No. 3 Peters Township (7-0) vs. No. 2 Gateway (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Pete Antimarino Stadium at Gateway HS

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-FM 95.3

Coaches: T.J. Plack, Peters Township; Don Holl, Gateway

Players to watch: Luke Petrarca, Peters Township (Jr., 6-4, 230, TE/LB); Derrick Davis, Gateway (Sr., 6-2, 195, RB);

Last week: Peters Township 39, Woodland Hills 6; Gateway 14, Penn Hills 0

Four downs

1. Peters Township’s offense erupted on opening night of the WPIAL football playoffs, rolling to a seventh straight victory in a 33-point win over Woodland Hills. The Indians’ total of 39 points was the second-highest of the season, eclipsed only by a 45-point performance in Week 6 against winless Bethel Park. Junior running back Nico Pate rushed for 112 yards and scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns.

2. In fairness to the Indians’ point total against Woodland Hills last week, the dominant PT defense once again did its part. Junior linebacker Luke Petrarca had not one but two defensive touchdowns. He had a 20-yard pick six and a 48-yard fumble return for a score. The Peters Township defense also registered two safeties, producing 18 of the team’s 39 points.

3. Gateway only produced two first-half touchdowns, but that was more than enough in a shutout of neighboring Penn Hills. It was the Gators’ fifth win in five games and was the team’s first shutout of the season. Junior quarterback Carsen Engleka hit on 14-of-24 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

4. Sought-after recruit Derrick Davis was held to under 100 yards for the first time this season but still contributed the first score of the game on an opening-quarter 3-yard run. The Gators’ senior running back now has 624 yards rushing, 159 yards receiving and a team-leading 11 touchdowns.

Extra point: This is a rematch of the marvelous WPIAL Class 5A championship from a year ago, won by Gateway, 21-20. Bryson Venanzio threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Gators while Logan Pfeuffer passed for 247 yards for the Indians. It was the second title in three years for Gateway. … The Gators have won 22 straight home games dating to a loss Oct. 28, 2016 to Franklin Regional. … This is Peters Township’s third straight trip to the final four. They lost to Penn Hills in 2018 and beat Penn-Trafford a year ago.

Tags: Gateway, Peters Township