WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Bethel Park stays unbeaten in Allegheny 8 Conference

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:41 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Dylan Pawling dives for extra yardage against Mars Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium.

Sean McGowan rushed for 163 yards while teammate Jehvonn scored two rushing touchdowns as No. 5 Bethel Park raced to a 32-6 win over Chartiers Valley (2-5, 0-4) in the Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference on Friday night.

The Black Hawks (5-1, 4-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference with the win.

Penn Hills 30, Hampton 10 — Germar Howard ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Penn Hills (6-1, 5-0) to the Northern Conference win against Hampton (2-5, 2-4). Josh Anderson rushed for 132 yards to pace Hampton’s offense.

Shaler 46, Armstrong 13 — In Northern Conference play, Shaler (3-4, 2-2) defeated Armstrong (1-5, 0-4).

Plum 30, Weir (W.Va.) 27 — Despite being outgained, 314 yards to 165, Plum (3-4) defeated Weir (W.Va.) in nonconference play. Reed Martin scored twice — on a 3-yard run and a 32-yard punt return — during Plum’s 23-point second quarter. Anthony Dimatte threw for 130 yards in the loss.

Woodland Hills 28, Kiski Area 2 — William Clark and Taelen Brooks each ran for long touchdowns while rushing for 166 and 113 yards, respectively, as Woodland Hills (1-6) defeated Kiski Area (3-4) in nonconference play. Deontae Williams added 107 passing yards and one touchdown.

Kiski Area scored on a safety in the third quarter.

