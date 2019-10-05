WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Bethel Park stays unbeaten in Allegheny 8 Conference
Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:41 AM
Sean McGowan rushed for 163 yards while teammate Jehvonn scored two rushing touchdowns as No. 5 Bethel Park raced to a 32-6 win over Chartiers Valley (2-5, 0-4) in the Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference on Friday night.
The Black Hawks (5-1, 4-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference with the win.
Penn Hills 30, Hampton 10 — Germar Howard ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Penn Hills (6-1, 5-0) to the Northern Conference win against Hampton (2-5, 2-4). Josh Anderson rushed for 132 yards to pace Hampton’s offense.
Shaler 46, Armstrong 13 — In Northern Conference play, Shaler (3-4, 2-2) defeated Armstrong (1-5, 0-4).
Plum 30, Weir (W.Va.) 27 — Despite being outgained, 314 yards to 165, Plum (3-4) defeated Weir (W.Va.) in nonconference play. Reed Martin scored twice — on a 3-yard run and a 32-yard punt return — during Plum’s 23-point second quarter. Anthony Dimatte threw for 130 yards in the loss.
Woodland Hills 28, Kiski Area 2 — William Clark and Taelen Brooks each ran for long touchdowns while rushing for 166 and 113 yards, respectively, as Woodland Hills (1-6) defeated Kiski Area (3-4) in nonconference play. Deontae Williams added 107 passing yards and one touchdown.
Kiski Area scored on a safety in the third quarter.
