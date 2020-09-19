WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Derrick Davis scores 4 times as Gateway tops Bethel Park

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:11 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway Derrick Davis during workouts Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Gateway High School.

Carsen Engleka threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 2 Gateway to a 55-14 victory over Bethel Park (0-2) in Class 5A nonconference play Friday.

Derrick Davis ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns for Gateway (2-0), which scored all of its points in the first half.

Troy Volpatti scored on a 76-yard blocked field goal return for the Black Hawks.

Franklin Regional 42, Fox Chapel 20 — Mario Sarnic caught 10 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown as Franklin Regional (1-1) defeated Fox Chapel (0-2) in nonconference play. Trevor Brncic completed 16 of 20 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers. Defensively, Franklin Regional intercepted five Fox Chapel passes, including three by Jeffrey Downs and two by Caden Smith.

Justin Rice scored on two short runs for Fox Chapel.

Moon 17, North Hills 0 — Tyler McGowan threw for 155 yards and Dylan Sleva rushed for two touchdowns as Moon (2-0) shut out North Hills (1-1) in nonconference play. Dawson Snyder caught six passes for 115 yards for the Tigers. Moon’s defense held North Hills to 124 yards of offense.

West Allegheny 40, Shaler 7 — In nonconference play, West Allegheny (1-1) scored 20 points in each half as it defeated Shaler (0-2).

Albert Gallatin 28, Brooke, W.Va. 19 — Dylan Shea threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Albert Gallatin (2-0) defeated Brooke, W.Va. in nonconference play. Shawn Lorin chipped in 129 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Bethel Park, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Moon, North Hills, Shaler, West Allegheny