WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Fox Chapel takes down Mars in Northern Conference
By:
Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Shane Susnak completed 21 of 29 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Fox Chapel slipped past Mars, 30-28, in a Class 5A Northern Conference football game Friday night.
Khilee Patterson caught four passes for 121 yards and a 59-yard touchdown for Fox Chapel (3-5, 2-3). Quinn Fuller tossed for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Mars (5-3, 3-2) while teammate Teddy Ruffner rushed for 120 yards and a TD.
Peters Township 43, Chartiers Valley 14 — Logan Pfeuffer completed 19 of 22 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead Peters Township (7-1, 4-1) over Chartiers Valley (2-6, 0-5) in the Allegheny 8 Conference. Josh Casilli caught eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 80 yards for another TD.
North Hills 42, Armstrong 0 — In the Northern Conference, Curtis Foskey rushed for 178 yards and five touchdowns to lead North Hills (5-3, 4-1) to victory at Armstrong (1-6, 0-5). North Hills outgained Armstrong, 457 yards to 87 yards, and locked up a WPIAL playoff berth in the process.
Penn Hills 43, Shaler 14 — Germar Howard ran for 152 yards and touchdowns of 85 and 8 yards to lead No. 4 Penn Hills (7-1, 6-0) to the Northern Conference win at Shaler (3-5, 2-3). Eddie McKissick threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire (W.Va.) 0 — Dylan Shea returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown as Albert Gallatin (5-1) blanked Hampshire (W.Va.). Kolby Varano added two rushing touchdowns.
Massillon (Ohio) 48, Gateway 12 — Class 5A No. 2 Gateway (6-2) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Massillon (Ohio).
McKeesport 46, Kiski Area 0 — Devari Robinson threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as McKeesport (6-2) defeated Kiski Area (3-5) in nonconference play.
Penn-Trafford 55, Trinity 14 — Gabe Dunlap completed 15 of 19 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 1 Penn-Trafford (7-1) to a nonconference win against Trinity (2-5). Dunlap added a rushing touchdown while Brad Ford ran for two TDs and caught another. Micah Finley scored both Trinity touchdowns.
West Allegheny 42, Hampton 7 — Kyle Marett rushed for three touchdowns while Gavin Miller threw for 183 yards and two TDs as West Allegheny (3-4) defeated Hampton (2-6) in nonconference play.
Woodland Hills 36, Seneca Valley 7 — William Clark ran for 125 yards and a touchdown as Woodland Hills (2-6) upset Class 6A No. 5 Seneca Valley (3-5) in nonconference play. Deontae Williams threw for 54 yards and two touchdowns to T’Rek Scipio and ran for another TD.
