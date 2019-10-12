WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Fox Chapel takes down Mars in Northern Conference

Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 12:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Jaden Keating is tackled for a loss by Moon’s Dalton Dobyns during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Moon.

Shane Susnak completed 21 of 29 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Fox Chapel slipped past Mars, 30-28, in a Class 5A Northern Conference football game Friday night.

Khilee Patterson caught four passes for 121 yards and a 59-yard touchdown for Fox Chapel (3-5, 2-3). Quinn Fuller tossed for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Mars (5-3, 3-2) while teammate Teddy Ruffner rushed for 120 yards and a TD.

Peters Township 43, Chartiers Valley 14 — Logan Pfeuffer completed 19 of 22 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead Peters Township (7-1, 4-1) over Chartiers Valley (2-6, 0-5) in the Allegheny 8 Conference. Josh Casilli caught eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 80 yards for another TD.

North Hills 42, Armstrong 0 — In the Northern Conference, Curtis Foskey rushed for 178 yards and five touchdowns to lead North Hills (5-3, 4-1) to victory at Armstrong (1-6, 0-5). North Hills outgained Armstrong, 457 yards to 87 yards, and locked up a WPIAL playoff berth in the process.

Penn Hills 43, Shaler 14 — Germar Howard ran for 152 yards and touchdowns of 85 and 8 yards to lead No. 4 Penn Hills (7-1, 6-0) to the Northern Conference win at Shaler (3-5, 2-3). Eddie McKissick threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire (W.Va.) 0 — Dylan Shea returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown as Albert Gallatin (5-1) blanked Hampshire (W.Va.). Kolby Varano added two rushing touchdowns.

Massillon (Ohio) 48, Gateway 12 — Class 5A No. 2 Gateway (6-2) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Massillon (Ohio).

McKeesport 46, Kiski Area 0 — Devari Robinson threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as McKeesport (6-2) defeated Kiski Area (3-5) in nonconference play.

Penn-Trafford 55, Trinity 14 — Gabe Dunlap completed 15 of 19 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 1 Penn-Trafford (7-1) to a nonconference win against Trinity (2-5). Dunlap added a rushing touchdown while Brad Ford ran for two TDs and caught another. Micah Finley scored both Trinity touchdowns.

West Allegheny 42, Hampton 7 — Kyle Marett rushed for three touchdowns while Gavin Miller threw for 183 yards and two TDs as West Allegheny (3-4) defeated Hampton (2-6) in nonconference play.

Woodland Hills 36, Seneca Valley 7 — William Clark ran for 125 yards and a touchdown as Woodland Hills (2-6) upset Class 6A No. 5 Seneca Valley (3-5) in nonconference play. Deontae Williams threw for 54 yards and two touchdowns to T’Rek Scipio and ran for another TD.

