WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Howard carries Penn Hills past Baldwin

By:

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:09 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler Area’s Joey Impavido dives for a touchdown against North Hills Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Martorelli Stadium.

Germar Howard ran for 243 yards and a touchdown to lead Penn Hills to a 20-7 win against Baldwin (5-4) in a Class 5A nonconference showdown Friday night.

Aakeem Snell and Eddie McKissick also ran for short touchdowns for the Indians (8-1).

Mason Stahl rushed for 112 yards and Baldwin’s touchdown.

Moon 27, Woodland Hills 12 — No. 5 Moon (7-2, 5-1) scored 21 points in the second half of its Allegheny 8 win at Woodland Hills (2-7, 0-6).

Upper St. Clair 51, Chartiers Valley 18 — Jaden Keating ran for three touchdowns as playoff-bound Upper St. Clair (6-3, 4-2) defeated Chartiers Valley (2-7, 0-6) in Allegheny 8 Conference play. Ethan Dahlem ran for 97 yards in the win.

Latrobe 35, Midd-West 7 — Latrobe (4-5) won its second consecutive game by defeating Midd-West in nonconference play.

Spring Mills (W.Va.) 22, Albert Gallatin 19 — Chase Henson hit Jacob Barrick with a 4-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to give Spring Mills (W.Va.) the win at Albert Gallatin (5-2). Henson ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Kirby rushed for 140 yards for Albert Gallatin.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Baldwin, Chartiers Valley, Latrobe, Moon, Penn Hills, Upper St. Clair, Woodland Hills