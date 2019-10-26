WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Moon seals Allegheny 8 title

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 12:28 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review North Hills’ David Lukac (55) signals after Curtis Foskey (24) recovered a fumble against Penn Hills October 25, 2019 at Penn Hills.

Dante Clay rushed for two touchdowns as No. 4 Moon won the Class 5A Allegheny 8 title with a 14-12 victory over rival West Allegheny (3-6, 2-5) on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

The loss eliminated West Allegheny from the playoffs.

Woodland Hills 42, Chartiers Valley 20 — William Clark ran for 183 yards and five touchdowns to lead Woodland Hills (3-7, 1-6) to an Allegheny 8 win at Chartiers Valley (2-8, 0-7). Andre Thomas rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Chartiers Valley while teammate Griffin Beattie added 101 rushing yards and one TD.

Connellsville 30, Albert Gallatin 6 — Ky’Ron Craggette rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead Connellsville (2-8) to a nonconference win against Albert Gallatin (5-3). Josh Maher threw for 118 yards for the Falcons. Tristan Robinson tossed for 108 yards for Albert Gallatin.

Mars 27, Hampton 7 — In Northern Conference play, Teddy Ruffner ran for 135 yards and one touchdown as Mars (6-4, 4-3) beat Hampton (2-8, 2-5). Luke Lindgren rushed for 140 yards for Hampton.

Latrobe 20, Highlands 18 — In nonconference play, Latrobe (5-5) picked up its third straight win by beating Highlands (3-7) in the final seconds.

Highlands took an 18-13 lead on a 2-yard run by Chandler Thimons with 28 seconds left.

Latrobe’s Dakota Morrison then returned a kickoff 69 yards to the Highlands 1-yard line with 14 seconds left.

Bobby Fetter then scored on a 1-yard TD run with 4 seconds left to give the Wildcats the win.

