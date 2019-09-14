WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Plum uses 2nd-half surge to top Connellsville

By:

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:22 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Anthony Grimes carries the ball during a game against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills.

Jacob Miller threw for 161 yards and four touchdowns as Plum used a strong second half to earn a 49-14 win over Connellsville (1-3, 0-3) in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference football game Friday night.

Bill Guzzi ran for 136 yards and caught a touchdown pass for Plum (2-2, 1-2), which led at halftime, 14-7, before scoring 35 second-half points.

Ky’Ron Craggette rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown for Connellsville.

Gateway 49, Latrobe 0 — Gateway improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Class 5A Big East Conference with a shutout victory over Latrobe (1-3, 0-2).

Upper St. Clair 45, Woodland Hills 41 — In the Allegheny 8 Conference, Upper St. Clair (3-1, 2-1) won a high-scoring contest against Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-3).

Bethel Park 31, Shaler 0 — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns as Class 5A No. 5 Bethel Park (3-0) shut out Shaler (1-3) in nonconference play. Darin Mizgorski threw for 136 yards in the loss.

Franklin Regional 16, West Mifflin 9 — Franklin Regional (3-0) held Class 4A No. 3 West Mifflin (2-2) to nine points — all in the first half — in its nonconference win. Zac Gordon scored on a 69-yard run for Franklin Regional while Jacob Davis ran for 106 yards for West Mifflin.

Tags: Bethel Park, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Plum, Shaler, Upper St. Clair, West Mifflin, Woodland Hills