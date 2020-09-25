WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Upper St. Clair runs past Latrobe in high-scoring matchup

Friday, September 25, 2020 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair quarterback Ethan Dahlem works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Upper St. Clair.

Three players topped the century mark rushing for No. 5 Upper St. Clair in its 52-45 win at Latrobe (1-2) in a Class 5A nonconference game Friday night.

Jamaal Brown ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns, Ethan Dahlem for 147 yards and Ethan Hiester for 138 yards and three TDs. Dahlem added 118 passing yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (2-1).

Landan Carns threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns for Latrobe. Dylan Gustafson caught three passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Tucker Knupp added seven receptions for 125 yards and two TDs for Latrobe.

Moon 35, Fox Chapel 13 — In nonconference play, Jeff Roberts and Jeremiah Dean ran for two touchdowns each to lead Moon (3-0) to victory against Fox Chapel (0-3). Davis finished with 105 rushing yards. Justin Rice tossed for 272 yards and a touchdown to Khilee Patterson for Fox Chapel.

Lorenzo Jenkins also caught a late TD pass from Collin Dietz for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0 — In nonconference play, Caden Smith scored on a 25-yard interception return as Franklin Regional (2-1) shut out Bethel Park (0-3). Brandon Zanotto added a 2-yard run for the Panthers. Jason Nuttridge threw for 105 yards for Bethel Park.

Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0 — Cade Yacamelli ran for three touchdowns and returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a TD to lead Penn-Trafford (2-1) over Shaler (0-3) in nonconference play. Penn-Trafford scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and led at halftime, 49-0.

Josh Huffman added a 25-yard interception return for a score. Ethan Carr completed all seven of his passes for 147 yards, including touchdowns to Brad Ford and Jack Jollie.

Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7 — Deontae Williams threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Class 5A No. 4 Woodland Hills (3-0) defeated North Hills (1-2) in nonconference play. T’Rek Scipio caught six passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Check out Trib HSSN game coverage other Class 5A games:

