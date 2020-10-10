WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Upper St. Clair tops West Allegheny in Allegheny 6

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair quarterback Ethan Dahlem works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Upper St. Clair.

Ethan Dahlem threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to lead Upper St. Clair to a 37-27 triumph over West Allegheny (3-2, 1-2) in Class 5A Allegheny 6 Conference play Friday night.

David Pantelis caught seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Mateo Cepullio added eight receptions for 113 yards for the Panthers (3-1, 2-1).

Gavin Miller threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns for West Allegheny.

South Fayette 23, Bethel Park 7 — Naman Alemada threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 South Fayette (4-2, 2-1) defeated Bethel Park (0-5, 0-3) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Troy Volpatti ran for 114 yards and Bethel Park’s only touchdown.

Pine-Richland 53, Shaler 7 — Cole Spencer threw for 97 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked Pine-Richland (4-0, 3-0) scored 47 first-half points in its Northeast Conference win over Shaler (0-5, 0-3).

