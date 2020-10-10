WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Upper St. Clair tops West Allegheny in Allegheny 6
Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Ethan Dahlem threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to lead Upper St. Clair to a 37-27 triumph over West Allegheny (3-2, 1-2) in Class 5A Allegheny 6 Conference play Friday night.
David Pantelis caught seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Mateo Cepullio added eight receptions for 113 yards for the Panthers (3-1, 2-1).
Gavin Miller threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns for West Allegheny.
South Fayette 23, Bethel Park 7 — Naman Alemada threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 South Fayette (4-2, 2-1) defeated Bethel Park (0-5, 0-3) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Troy Volpatti ran for 114 yards and Bethel Park’s only touchdown.
Pine-Richland 53, Shaler 7 — Cole Spencer threw for 97 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked Pine-Richland (4-0, 3-0) scored 47 first-half points in its Northeast Conference win over Shaler (0-5, 0-3).
