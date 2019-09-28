WPIAL Class 5A roundup: West Allegheny edges Woodland Hills in OT

By:

Friday, September 27, 2019 | 11:54 PM

Adam McQuaide | For the Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Devari Robinson pitches against Latrobe on Sept. 27, 2019, at McKeesport.

Gavin Miller’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Kam Kruze, followed by Breana Gerst’s extra point, gave West Allegheny a 21-20 overtime win against Woodland Hills (0-6, 0-5) in the Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference Friday night.

Kruze also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass for the Indians (2-3, 2-3).

The Wolverines scored earlier on their overtime possession on a 2-yard run by William Chamberlain, but the point after failed. Miller threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns. William Clark paced Woodland Hills with 143 rushing yards.

Baldwin 42, Chartiers Valley 35 — Mason Stahl ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns as Baldwin (3-3, 2-2) defeated Chartiers Valley (2-4, 0-3) in an Allegheny 8 matchup. Andre Thomas rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns for Chartiers Valley.

Penn-Trafford 47, Plum 17 — Ethan Carr scored five touchdowns as top-ranked Penn-Trafford (5-1, 4-0) beat Plum (2-4, 1-4) in the Big East Conference. Carr returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, scored on all three of his rushing attempts, which totaled 107 yards, and caught a 16-yard TD pass from Gabe Dunlap.

Penn Hills 52, Armstrong 20 — Anthony Grimes scored on a 33-yard pass from Eddie McKissick, a 42-yard punt return and a 30-yard interception return as No. 4 Penn Hills (5-1, 4-0) beat Armstrong (1-4, 0-3) in the Northern Conference. McKissick threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Peters Township 35, Canon-McMillan 3 — In nonconference play, Logan Pfeuffer threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 2 Peters Township (6-0) to victory at Canon-McMillan (1-5). Ryan Magiske ran for 106 yards and a touchdown while Aidan McCall scored on a 50-yard interception return and an 80-yard pass from Pfeuffer. Josh Casilli added four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Upper St. Clair 42, Fox Chapel 0 — In nonconference play, Ethan Dahlem threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns to lead Upper St. Clair (5-1) to victory against Fox Chapel (1-5). David Pantelis returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown while Mateo Cepullio caught two scoring passes. Shane Susnak tossed for 219 yards for Fox Chapel.

Allegany (Md.) 49, Albert Gallatin 28 — Christian Welch rushed for 259 yards and touchdowns of 87, 54 and 41 yards to lead Allegany (Md.) to the win against Albert Gallatin (3-1). Tristan Robinson threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns for Albert Gallatin.

Tags: Armstrong, Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills