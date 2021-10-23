WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Woodland Hills beats Latrobe to clinch playoff berth
Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:14 AM
Jeremiah Ramsey returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Woodland Hills claimed a playoff spot with a 26-17 victory in its WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game against Latrobe (3-6, 1-3) on Friday night.
Brandon Jones ran for two touchdowns for Woodland Hills (3-6, 2-2), which trailed 17-14 heading into the final quarter.
Chase Sickenberger scored on a 19-yard TD pass from Bobby Fetter, and Fetter added a 12-yard TD run for the Wildcats. Tanner Popella also booted a 28-yard field goal.
Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7 — Ethan Kirch ran for two touchdowns as Peters Township (5-4, 1-3) defeated West Allegheny (4-4, 1-3) in the Allegheny Six Conference.
Gateway 55, Connellsville 0 — Brad Birch threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 53 yards and another score as No. 4 Gateway (6-3, 3-1) clinched a playoff berth in its Big East Conference win over Connellsville (0-9, 0-4). Gateway outgained Connellsville, 415 yards to 22 yards.
Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3 — In the Northeast Conference, Amir Key ran for 120 yards and one touchdown to lead No. 5 Penn Hills (5-3, 3-1) to victory over Shaler (2-7, 0-4). Keegan Smetanka threw for 171 yards for Shaler.
