WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Woodland Hills beats Latrobe to clinch playoff berth

By:

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:14 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills running back Brandon Jones eludes Wayne Valley defenders during the first quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Wolvarena.

Jeremiah Ramsey returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Woodland Hills claimed a playoff spot with a 26-17 victory in its WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game against Latrobe (3-6, 1-3) on Friday night.

Brandon Jones ran for two touchdowns for Woodland Hills (3-6, 2-2), which trailed 17-14 heading into the final quarter.

Chase Sickenberger scored on a 19-yard TD pass from Bobby Fetter, and Fetter added a 12-yard TD run for the Wildcats. Tanner Popella also booted a 28-yard field goal.

Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7 — Ethan Kirch ran for two touchdowns as Peters Township (5-4, 1-3) defeated West Allegheny (4-4, 1-3) in the Allegheny Six Conference.

Gateway 55, Connellsville 0 — Brad Birch threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 53 yards and another score as No. 4 Gateway (6-3, 3-1) clinched a playoff berth in its Big East Conference win over Connellsville (0-9, 0-4). Gateway outgained Connellsville, 415 yards to 22 yards.

Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3 — In the Northeast Conference, Amir Key ran for 120 yards and one touchdown to lead No. 5 Penn Hills (5-3, 3-1) to victory over Shaler (2-7, 0-4). Keegan Smetanka threw for 171 yards for Shaler.

