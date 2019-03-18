WPIAL Class 5A softball preseason breakdown

By: Bill Hartlep

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 10:46 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford head coach Denny Little talks to his team at the end of softball practice at Penn-Trafford High School on Friday, March 15, 2019.

West Allegheny captured the WPIAL Class 5A championship a year ago, but the Indians weren’t without challengers.

Thomas Jefferson made a run to the title game, and both Connellsville and Albert Gallatin were in the WPIAL Final Four. Many others made runs throughout the season.

Here’s a look at who could be among the top teams and players in Class 5A this spring:

Class 5A

Preseason Top 5

Team (2018 record)

1. West Allegheny (23-2) — The defending WPIAL champions will be led by a trio of returning starters — all-state catcher Britney Wilson, all-section DP Megan Pollinger and outfielder Angela Costa, who will pitch and play infield this season. The Indians will miss five graduates, including all-state pitcher Ashley Seamon.

2. Latrobe (13-5) — The Wildcats have played in the past two WPIAL Class 6A title games, falling to Hempfield both seasons. They should again contend in a drop to Class 5A. They will be led by senior catcher Makayla Munchinski (.396) and senior pitcher and Marist recruit Kiley Myers (0.93 ERA, 142 strikeouts). Sophomore Jordan Tallman also will see innings in the circle.

3. Albert Gallatin (14-5) — Seven starters return for the Colonials, who reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last season. The group includes three-time all-section selections Maddie Flowers (.477, 3 HR), Maddy Hershberger (.438, 4 HR) and Annalia Paoli (.456, 10 HR), a St. Francis (Pa.) commit. Hershberger, a Kent State recruit, also returns to the circle after going 9-4 with a 1.88 ERA.

4. Penn-Trafford (16-4) — Bolstered by six returning starters, the Warriors again have high expectations. Morgan Nedley (.466), Brooke Cleland (.444) and Emma Armstrong (.455) were first-team all-section last season.

5. Thomas Jefferson (15-7) — The Jaguars reached the WPIAL title game with a starting lineup featuring one senior, one junior, four sophomores and three freshmen. They will be led by senior catcher Haleigh Karcher.

Players to watch

Megan Andree, Sr., P, Kiski Area

Emma Armstrong, Sr., 1B, Penn-Trafford

Angalee Beall, Sr., P, Franklin Regional

Bailey Bell, Sr., CF, Trinity

Marlaina Bozek, Jr., SS, Trinity

Mia Burd, Sr., P/OF, Connellsville

Brooke Cleland, So., OF, Penn-Trafford

Maddie Flowers, Sr., OF, Albert Gallatin

Hannah Gallagher, Sr., INF, Montour

Mallory Halleck, Sr., 1B, Franklin Regional

Maddy Hershberger, Jr., P/1B, Albert Gallatin

Mackenzie Lake, Jr., INF, Plum

Makayla Munchinski, Sr., C, Latrobe

Kiley Myers, Sr., P, Latrobe

Morgan Nedley, Sr., SS, Penn-Trafford

Clara Niglio, So., P, Moon

Annalia Paoli, Jr., SS, Albert Gallatin

Lindsay Penz, Sr., INF, Montour

Megan Pollinger, So., INF/P, West Allegheny

Britney Wilson, Jr., C, West Allegheny

Notable

*Penn Hills, Shaler and Latrobe dropped down from Class 6A, and South Fayette moved up from 4A to help form three Class 5A sections, two with eight teams and one with seven.

*Western Beaver moved up to Class 5A from Class A after forming a co-op with Lincoln Park.

*Moon graduated eight four-year letter winners but will rely on Niglio in the circle. She had a 1.77 ERA with 55 strikeouts last season and also hit nearly .400.

*West Allegheny coach Mindi McFate has a record of 215-91 over the past 16 seasons.

*Connellsville, a WPIAL semifinalist last season, returns Burd, a three-time all-section pitcher and Cornell recruit.

*Seven starters are back for the WPIAL quarterfinalist Trinity, including Bailey Bell, Marlaina Bozek and Kylie Poland, who all hit over .450 last year.

Alignment

Section 1: Albert Gallatin, Armstrong, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Penn-Trafford

Section 2: Gateway, Hampton, Mars, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Plum, Shaler, Woodland Hills

Section 3: Chartiers Valley, Montour, Moon, South Fayette, Trinity, West Allegheny, Western Beaver

