WPIAL Class 6A/5A/4A roundup: Laurel Highlands, Armstrong earn 1st postseason victories

By:

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 11:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws during 7 on 7 completion on July 7, 2021 at Freeport Area High School.

Tahji Hooper ran for two touchdowns and caught another as No. 10 Laurel Highlands picked up its first playoff win in school history by defeating No. 7 Beaver, 28-27, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A football playoffs Friday night.

Wyatt Ringer scored on a pair of 1-yard runs for Beaver (7-3), which took an early 14-0 lead.

The Mustangs (8-3) will play No. 2 Aliquippa (8-1) in next week’s quarterfinals.

In other WPIAL Class 4A first-round games:

Armstrong 27, Montour 16 — Cadin Olsen threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a TD as No. 6 Armstrong (8-3) won its first postseason game in school history by defeating No. 11 Montour (4-7) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Armstrong next plays No. 3 McKeesport (8-2) in the quarterfinals.

Thomas Jefferson 41, Indiana 0 — Elias Lippincott ran for 155 yards and a 50-yard touchdown as No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (7-2) scored 28 points in the first quarter on way to shutting out No. 12 Indiana (5-6) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Sean Sullivan caught five passes for 87 yards and one touchdown for Thomas Jefferson, which advances to face No. 4 Hampton (11-0) in next Friday’s quarterfinals.

WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals

North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 26 — Logan Kushner threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 North Allegheny (7-4) to the Class 6A quarterfinal win against No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-7). J.R. Burton added 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny, which led at halftime, 42-13.

Mike Evans threw for 216 yards and one touchdown to Austyn Winkleblech, who caught seven passes for 187 yards for Canon-McMillan.

The Tigers will play at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (10-0) in the semifinals next Friday.

WPIAL Class 5A first round

Fox Chapel 13, Upper St. Clair 10 — Khi’Lee Patterson threw for 40 yards and one touchdown and ran for 41 yards and another TD as No. 10 Fox Chapel (5-6) defeated No. 7 Upper St. Clair (6-5) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. It was the Foxes’ first playoff victory since 1997.

Zidane Thomas paced Fox Chapel’s offense with 97 rushing yards.

Ethan Hiester rushed for 146 yards for Upper St. Clair.

Fox Chapel will face No. 2 Penn-Trafford (8-2) in next week’s quarterfinals.

PIAA Class 5A regional semifinals

Cathedral Prep 50, Brashear 24 — In the PIAA subregional semifinals, Erie’s Cathedral Prep scored 44 points in the first half in its win over Brashear (3-5).

PIAA Class 4A regional semifinals

University Prep 14, Dubois 13 — University Prep (3-5) slipped past Dubois in a PIAA subregional semifinal. University Prep trailed 13-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tags: Armstrong, Beaver, Bethel Park, Brashear, Canon-McMillan, Indiana, Laurel Highlands, Montour, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson, University Prep, Woodland Hills