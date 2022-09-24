WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Bethel Park rolls past Baldwin in Allegheny Six

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer works out on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Bethel Park.

Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Bethel Park picked up a 36-7 victory over Baldwin (1-4, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night.

The Black Hawks (4-1, 1-0) scored 36 unanswered points.

Gavin Moul added 129 rushing yards and two TDs for Bethel Park. Andrew Sharp ran for 105 yards and Baldwin’s only touchdown.

North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26 — In the Northeast Conference, John Green’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Thompson in overtime, followed by Damon Mickail’s point after, gave North Hills (1-4, 1-1) the come-from-behind upset victory over No. 2 Penn Hills (3-2, 1-1). Amir Key scored earlier on a 2-yard run for Penn Hills’ overtime possession, but the following two-point run failed. North Hills, which trailed 20-0 in the second quarter, tied the game in the fourth quarter on Thompson’s 55-yard punt return.

Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14 — Ryan Palmieri returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and followed that up with a 23-yard scoring run as Pine-Richland (2-3, 1-1) defeated Fox Chapel (0-5, 0-1) in Northeast Conference play. Ethan Pillar added three rushing touchdowns for Pine-Richland, which led, 48-7, at halftime. Tyrese Samuels caught an 84-yard TD pass from Ben DeMotte for the Foxes.

Woodland Hills 25, Norwin 0 — Frank Keyes scored three touchdowns, leading Woodland Hills (3-2) past Norwin (1-4) in a nonconference matchup. Keyers scored on runs of 5, 3 and 1 yards. Amere Brown also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Cam Walter for Woodland Hills.

Class 6A

Butler 37, Erie 20 — Mac Schnur threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead Butler (4-1) to the nonconference win at Erie.

Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17 — Jake Kasper ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as Class 6A No. 4 Canon-McMillan (2-3) beat Class 5A South Fayette (2-3). Nico Lamonde threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns for South Fayette.

