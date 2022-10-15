WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Canon-McMillan topples Upper St. Clair
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Mike Evans hit Kaeden Singleton with a 7-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the game to give Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan a 28-24 nonconference win at Class 5A No. 4 Upper St. Clair (6-2) on Friday night.
Jake Kasper rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown for Canon-McMillan (4-4).
Aidan Besselman caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown for Upper St. Clair.
Bethel Park 56, Moon 6 — Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 176 yards and five touchdowns, including four to Ryan Petras, as No. 1 Bethel Park (7-1, 3-0) downed Moon (0-8, 0-3) in Allegheny Six Conference play. Petras caught five passes for 144 yards. Bethel Park led 50-0 at halftime.
South Fayette 45, Baldwin 0 – Nate Deanes caught two touchdown passes and ran for another as South Fayette (5-3, 2-1) won an Allegheny Six Conference game against Baldwin (1-7, 0-4).
Woodland Hills 43, Fox Chapel 14 — In the Northeast Conference, Brandon Jones ran for 130 yards and a touchdown while Will Smith scored three TDs as Woodland Hills (4-4, 2-1) beat Fox Chapel (0-8, 0-4). Ben DeMotte threw for 150 yards and both Fox Chapel touchdowns.
Mt. Lebanon 6, Peters Township 3 — Ben McAuley kicked two field goals to lift Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (3-5) to a nonconference victory over Class 5A No. 5 Peters Township (6-2).
North Allegheny 38, Norwin 13 — Khiryn Boyd ran for 96 yards and a touchdown and Steve Palermo added 95 rushing yards as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (7-1) defeated Class 5A Norwin (1-7). Tyree Alualu contributed 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Luke Denny caught a 26-yard pass from Jackson Pons, and Stephen Rodgers caught a 74-yard pass from Nick Urey for Norwin.
Seneca Valley 53, North Hills 14 — Graham Hancox threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two TDs to lead Class 6A No. 2 Seneca Valley (6-2) to victory against Class 5A North Hills (3-5). Luke Lawson caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Seneca Valley, which scored 26 points in the first quarter.
Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14 — Dajoure Hollingsworth ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead Erie’s Cathedral Prep to the District 10 win against Butler (4-4). Mac Schnur threw for 224 yards and both Butler touchdowns.
Allderdice 21, University Prep 20 — Allderdice (3-5, 3-1) slipped past University Prep (3-4, 2-2) to pick up the City League win.
Wheeling Central Catholic 34, Carrick 0 — Wheeling Central Catholic shut out Carrick (2-6) for the nonconference win.
