WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Central Catholic rallies to beat No. 2 Canon-McMillan

By:

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner works out on Monday, August 1, 2022, in Oakland.

Xavier Thomas scored on a 45-yard interception return and a 75-yard punt return as No. 5 Central Catholic rallied for a 31-20 victory over No. 2 Canon-McMillan (2-4, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night.

Payton Wehner threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3, 1-2), while teammate Vernon Settles caught nine passes for 127 yards and a TD.

Mike Evans threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Canon-McMillan, which held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Seneca Valley 42, Butler 7 — In nonconference play, Luke Lawson caught nine passes for 128 yards and a 53-yard touchdown from Graham Hancox as Class 6A No. 3 Seneca Valley (4-2) beat Butler (4-2). Hancox threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Mac Schnur tossed for 182 yards and Butler’s only touchdown.

Class 5A

South Fayette 49, Moon 14 — South Fayette (3-3, 1-1) defeated Moon (0-6, 0-1) to pick up the Allegheny Six Conference win.

Peters Township 50, Baldwin 13 — Peters Township (5-1, 2-1) beat Baldwin (1-5, 0-3) in an Allegheny Six Conference contest.

North Hills 38, Fox Chapel 6 — John Green threw for 165 yards and four touchdowns to lead North Hills (2-4, 2-1) over Fox Chapel (0-6, 0-2) in the Northeast Conference. Cooper Thompson and Jake Pollaro caught two scoring passes each. Ben DeMotte scored on a 2-yard run for the Foxes.

Bethel Park 28, Penn Hills 7 — Gavin Moul ran for 105 yards and a touchdown as Class 5A No. 2 Bethel Park (5-1) defeated Penn Hills (3-3) in a nonconference contest. Ryan Petras added two rushing touchdowns for Bethel Park.

Pine-Richland 28, North Allegheny 17 — Ryan Palmeri ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 75 yards and two TDs to lead Class 5A Pine-Richland (3-3) to the upset over Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (5-1). Logan Kushner threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny.

Upper St. Clair 17, Mt. Lebanon 10 — Julian Dahlem threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns as Class 5A No. 1 Upper St. Clair (6-0) held off Class 6A No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (2-4).

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Butler, Fox Chapel, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair