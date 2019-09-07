WPIAL Class 6A, 5A football roundup: Lawson leads Seneca Valley past Canon-McMillan

By:

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:17 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Vincent Sirianni steps through the tackle attempt by Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Wolvarena.

Gabe Lawson threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 Seneca Valley to a 27-7 win at Canon-McMillan (0-3, 0-2) in a Class 6A game Friday night.

Conor Hayes added a touchdown for the Raiders (1-2, 1-1) on an 80-yard interception return. Jon Quinque threw for 243 yards for Canon-McMillan, which scored its only touchdown on a 94-yard kickoff return.

Mt. Lebanon 63, Butler 7 — No. 5 Mt. Lebanon (2-1, 2-0) scored 49 first-half points on way to defeating Butler (0-3. 0-1) in Class 6A. Mason Ventrone rushed for three touchdowns and Drew Vaughn added two for the Blue Devils.

Pine-Richland 46, Moon 0 — In nonconference play, Cole Spencer threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Class 6A No. 1 Pine-Richland (3-0) to victory over Moon (2-1). Eli Jochem caught six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Class 5A

Gateway 44, Plum 0 — Derrick Davis ran nine times for 212 yards and three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Bryson Venanzio as No. 3 Gateway (2-1, 1-1) blanked Plum (1-2, 0-2) in Big East play. Venanzio threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Jaquan Thomas caught five passes for 101 yards.

Penn Hills 33, Fox Chapel 13 — In Northern Conference play, Derrick Topeck ran nine times for 112 yards and a touchdown as No. 4 Penn Hills (2-1, 1-0) beat Fox Chapel (0-3, 0-2). Cameron Hopkins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for Penn Hills’ defense, which also recorded five sacks in the game.

Shane Susnak threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Warner Macklin caught three passes for 102 yards for the Foxes.

Albert Gallatin 14, Brashear 0 — Tristan Robinson threw for 92 yards and a touchdown to lead Albert Gallatin to the nonconference shutout over Brashear (0-3).

Cathedral Prep 33, McKeesport 14 — Luke Sittinger ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cathedral Prep (3-0) to a nonconference win at McKeesport (2-1). Collin Johnson added 199 passing yards and a touchdown in the win. Tyron Adams-Wagner and Deamontae Diggs scored for McKeesport to give the Tigers a 14-13 halftime lead.

Chartiers Valley 43, Armstrong 6 — Griffin Beattie ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns as Chartiers Valley (2-1) beat Armstrong (1-2) in a nonconference matchup. Antonio Zambrano added 120 rushing yards for the Colts.

Mars 47, Greensburg Salem 28 — Teddy Ruffner ran for 328 yards and five touchdowns to lead Mars (2-1) to a nonconference win against Greensburg Salem (1-2). Ruffner has rushed for 670 yards through three games this season. Trent Patrick threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Alex Briggs rushed for 111 yards and a TD in the loss.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Armstrong, Brashear, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Greensburg Salem, Mars, McKeesport, Moon, Mt. lebanon, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley