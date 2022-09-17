WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Mt. Lebanon upsets No. 1 Central Catholic on last-second field goal

Friday, September 16, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Mike Beiersdorf works out on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Mt. Lebanon.

Ben McAuley’s 18-yard field goal in the final seconds capped No. 4 Mt. Lebanon’s 17-16 comeback win over top-ranked Central Catholic (2-2, 0-1) in a Class 6A Conference football game Friday night.

Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 1-0) trailed 16-0 heading into the fourth quarter. David Shields hit Fred LaSota with a 28-yard touchdown pass to start Mt. Lebanon’s comeback, followed by Michael Beiersdorf’s 39-yard interception return.

Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20 — Mac Schnur threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Butler (3-1) doubled-up Hollidaysburg in nonconference play. David Graef added two rushing touchdowns for Butler. Tucker Rossman paced Hollidaysburg’s offense with 130 passing yards and a TD.

North Allegheny 53, Baldwin 7 — Class 6A No. 2 North Allegheny (4-0) held Class 5A Baldwin (1-3) to 126 yards of offense and seven first downs in its win. Logan Kushner threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Seneca Valley 13, Pine-Richland 3 – Graham Hancox threw two touchdown passes to lift Class 6A No. 5 Seneca Valley (2-2) to a nonconference win over Class 5A Pine-Richland (1-3).

Class 5A

Plum 42, Norwin 13 — Eryck Moore ran 20 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns to lead Plum (3-1, 1-0) past Norwin (1-3, 0-1) in a Class 5A Big East Conference matchup. Sean Franzi was 9 for 15 for 106 yards with a 4-yard TD pass to Kaden Thomas and a 30-yard scoring strike to Darian Nelson for the Mustangs.

Woodland Hills 14, North Hills 0 — Cameron Walter threw for 110 yards and a touchdown as Woodland Hills (2-2, 1-0) beat North Hills (0-4, 0-1) in the Northeast Conference. John Green tossed for 109 yards in the loss.

Bethel Park 36, Canon-McMillan 28 — Austin Caye ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as Class 5A Bethel Park (3-1) overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Class 6A No. 3 Canon-McMillan (1-3). Jake Kasper rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns for Canon-McMillan.

Penn Hills 35, Moon 0 — Class 5A No. 2-ranked Penn Hills improved to 3-1 overall with a nonconference victory over Moon (0-4).

Upper St. Clair 49, Fox Chapel 7 — In nonconference play, Jamaal Brown ran for 176 yards and a touchdown as Class 5A No. 4 Upper St. Clair (4-0) defeated Fox Chapel (0-4). Aidan Besselman scored on a 28-yard interception return and a 20-yard pass from Julian Dahlem, who threw for three touchdowns.

City League

Allderdice 40, Perry 6 — In City League play, Allderdice (1-3, 1-0) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Perry (1-3, 0-2).

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Md. 54, Brashear 0 — Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Md. downed Brashear (0-4) in nonconference play.

Carrick 42, Brownsville 8 — In nonconference play, Carrick (2-2) defeated Brownsville (0-3).

Independent

Albert Gallatin 12, Uniontown 0 — Albert Gallatin (2-2) shut out Uniontown (2-2) in nonconference play.

