WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
By:
Friday, October 7, 2022 | 11:50 PM
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night.
Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0).
Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7 — Mike Evans threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan (3-4) to victory over Class 5A Baldwin (1-6). Evans added a 22-yard scoring run while Jake Kasper ran for 134 yards and one touchdown.
Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield 12 — Cayetano West and Wyatt Craver ran for two touchdowns each as Class 6A No. 2 Seneca Valley (5-2) defeated Class 5A Hempfield (5-2) in a nonconference game. Daniel Katonka caught a 10-yard TD pass from Kieran Lippman, and Gino Caesar ran in for a 15-yard score for the Spartans.
Class 5A
Peters Township 48, Moon 8 – Chris Cibrone threw for 149 yards and two scores, and Brendan McCullough returned a punt 51 yards for a score as Peters Township (6-1, 3-1) beat Moon (0-7, 0-2) in the Allegheny Six Conference.
North Hills 35, Shaler 23 — Cooper Thompson ran for 102 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 45-yard punt return as North Hills (3-4, 3-1) beat Shaler (4-3, 1-1) in the Northeast Conference. Keegan Smetanka threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns — all to Joey DeSabato — for Shaler.
Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0 — Julian Dugger threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns as Penn Hills (4-3, 2-1) shut out Fox Chapel (0-7, 0-3) in the Northeast Conference. Amir Key ran for 157 yards and a touchdown for Penn Hills while teammate Raion Strader scored on a 62-yard punt return and a 47-yard reception.
Pine-Richland 35, Central Catholic 13 — Ethan Pillar and Ryan Palmieri ran for two touchdowns each as Class 5A No. 4 Pine-Richland (4-3) defeated Class 6A No. 4 Central Catholic (3-4).
South Fayette 20, Plum 6 — In nonconference play, Nate Deanes rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns as South Fayette (4-3) beat Plum (3-4). Sean Franzi threw for 145 yards and Plum’s lone touchdown.
City League
University Prep 36, Brashear 14 — In City League play, University Prep (3-3, 2-1) defeated Brashear (0-7, 0-3) for its third straight win.
Steubenville, Ohio 32, Allderdice 6 — Steubenville, Ohio beat Allderdice (2-5) in nonconference play.
Westinghouse 39, Butler 6 — Keyshawn Morsillo threw for 135 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD to lead Westinghouse (6-0) to the nonconference win against Butler (4-3). Khalil Taylor added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Westinghouse, which led at halftime, 39-0.
Tags: Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, South Fayette
More High School Football• 2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 6
• WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
• WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
• WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime
• WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6