WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Friday, October 7, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner (7) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night.

Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0).

Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7 — Mike Evans threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan (3-4) to victory over Class 5A Baldwin (1-6). Evans added a 22-yard scoring run while Jake Kasper ran for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield 12 — Cayetano West and Wyatt Craver ran for two touchdowns each as Class 6A No. 2 Seneca Valley (5-2) defeated Class 5A Hempfield (5-2) in a nonconference game. Daniel Katonka caught a 10-yard TD pass from Kieran Lippman, and Gino Caesar ran in for a 15-yard score for the Spartans.

Class 5A

Peters Township 48, Moon 8 – Chris Cibrone threw for 149 yards and two scores, and Brendan McCullough returned a punt 51 yards for a score as Peters Township (6-1, 3-1) beat Moon (0-7, 0-2) in the Allegheny Six Conference.

North Hills 35, Shaler 23 — Cooper Thompson ran for 102 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 45-yard punt return as North Hills (3-4, 3-1) beat Shaler (4-3, 1-1) in the Northeast Conference. Keegan Smetanka threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns — all to Joey DeSabato — for Shaler.

Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0 — Julian Dugger threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns as Penn Hills (4-3, 2-1) shut out Fox Chapel (0-7, 0-3) in the Northeast Conference. Amir Key ran for 157 yards and a touchdown for Penn Hills while teammate Raion Strader scored on a 62-yard punt return and a 47-yard reception.

Pine-Richland 35, Central Catholic 13 — Ethan Pillar and Ryan Palmieri ran for two touchdowns each as Class 5A No. 4 Pine-Richland (4-3) defeated Class 6A No. 4 Central Catholic (3-4).

South Fayette 20, Plum 6 — In nonconference play, Nate Deanes rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns as South Fayette (4-3) beat Plum (3-4). Sean Franzi threw for 145 yards and Plum’s lone touchdown.

City League

University Prep 36, Brashear 14 — In City League play, University Prep (3-3, 2-1) defeated Brashear (0-7, 0-3) for its third straight win.

Steubenville, Ohio 32, Allderdice 6 — Steubenville, Ohio beat Allderdice (2-5) in nonconference play.

Westinghouse 39, Butler 6 — Keyshawn Morsillo threw for 135 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD to lead Westinghouse (6-0) to the nonconference win against Butler (4-3). Khalil Taylor added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Westinghouse, which led at halftime, 39-0.

