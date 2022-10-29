WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: North Allegheny rallies past Seneca Valley

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner (7) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

Logan Kushner threw for 218 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked North Allegheny overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to earn a 27-26 victory over No. 3 Seneca Valley (6-4, 1-3).

Andrew Gavlik ran for 123 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (9-1, 4-0), which will be the No. 1 seed in the postseason.

Graham Hancox threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns for Seneca Valley, which fell short of a playoff berth.

Central Catholic 27, Gateway 14 — Payton Wehner threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 2 Central Catholic (6-4) to victory over Class 5A No. 3 Gateway (7-3). Peter Gonzales had six receptions for 136 yards for the Vikings. Brad Birch tossed for 199 yards and a touchdown to pace Gateway’s offense.

Class 5A

Moon 41, Baldwin 34 — In the Allegheny 6 Conference, Moon (1-9, 1-4) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Baldwin (1-9, 0-5).

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0 — Jamaal Brown rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Upper St. Clair (8-2, 4-1) to the Allegheny Six Conference win over South Fayette (5-5, 2-3). Ethan Hellmann threw for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 0 — No. 2 Pine-Richland (7-3, 4-1) clinched a playoff spot with its Northeast Conference shutout over North Hills (3-7, 3-2). The Indians also earned a playoff win as the second wild card in Class 5A.

Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 25 — Keegan Smetanka surpassed 2,000 yards for the season by throwing for 359 yards and five touchdowns to lead Shaler (5-5, 2-3) to the Northeast Conference win against Fox Chapel (0-10, 0-5). Shaler’s Joey DeSabato caught seven passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Kaden Orga added four receptions for 129 yards and two TDs. Luke Cignetti added 124 rushing yards for Shaler, which led 41-6 at halftime. Ben DeMotte threw for a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns for Fox Chapel.

Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3 — Frankie Keyes ran for 63 yards and a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter as Woodland Hills (5-5, 3-2) secured a playoff spot by beating Penn Hills (5-5, 3-2) in Northeast Conference play. Owen WIlliams scored Penn Hills’ only points on a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter. The Indians fell short of qualifying for the postseason.

Plum 46, Indiana 27 — Plum (5-5) broke open a close game with 18 fourth-quarter points, evening its record for the season with a nonconference victory over Indiana (3-7). The Mustangs closed out their season with back-to-back wins.

