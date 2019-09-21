WPIAL Class 6A/5A roundup: No. 2 Peters Township handles North Hills

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 11:59 PM

Tribune-Review Peters Township quarterback Logan Pfeuffer threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.

Logan Pfeuffer threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns as Class 5A No. 2 Peters Township (5-0) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 38-14 victory over North Hills (4-1) in nonconference play Friday night.

Josh Casilli caught eight passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Peters Township while teammate Ryan Magiske ran for 151 yards and a TD. Dylan Pawling rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown for North Hills.

Class 5A

Baldwin 30, Woodland Hills 27 — Angelo Priore ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and Mason Stahl added 132 rushing yards and two TDs as Baldwin (2-3, 1-2) edged Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-4) in the Allegheny 8 Conference. William Clark ran for 184 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

Upper St. Clair 35, West Allegheny 33 — Ethan Dahlem threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns — all to David Pantelis — as Upper St. Clair (4-1, 3-1) defeated West Allegheny (1-3, 1-3) in the Allegheny 8 Conference. Pantelis caught eight passes for 273 yards. Nico Flati ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for West Allegheny.

McKeesport 62, Plum 40 — Devari Robinson ran for 177 yards and five touchdowns and returned a punt 90 yards for another TD to lead McKeesport (3-2, 2-1) to the Big East win at Plum (2-3, 1-3). Jacob Miller threw for 215 yards and a touchdown to pace Plum.

Mars 42, Armstrong 21 — Teddy Ruffner rushed for 273 yards and five touchdowns to lead Mars (3-2, 1-1) to the Northern Conference win at Armstrong (1-3, 0-2). Cole Brown threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD for Armstrong.

Penn Hills 7, Kiski Area 3 — No. 4 Penn Hills (4-1, 3-0) scored the game’s only touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Eddie McKissick to Dontae Pollard in the second quarter as the Indians slipped past Kiski Area (2-3, 1-3) in Northern Conference play. Cody Dykes scored earlier in the second quarter for Kiski Area on a 40-yard field goal. McKissick threw for 157 yards.

Massillon (Ohio) 42, Penn-Trafford 21 — Massillon (Ohio) scored 35 points in the second quarter as it doubled-up Class 5A No. 1 Penn-Trafford (4-1). Gabe Dunlap threw for 260 yards and a touchdown for Penn-Trafford.

Gateway 49, Ringgold 0 — Bryson Venanzio threw for 210 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 3 Gateway (4-1) to the nonconference shutout against Ringgold (0-5).

Class 6A

Seneca Valley 55, Butler 0 — Matt Stanger and Dustin Horn scored two touchdowns each as No. 5 Seneca Valley (2-3, 2-2) shut out Butler (0-5, 0-3) in Class 6A play. Ethan West ran for 106 yards and a touchdown while Gabe Lawson threw for two TDs and ran for another.