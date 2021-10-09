WPIAL Class 6A/City League roundup: Seneca Valley edges Canon-McMillan in double OT

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:19 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Nolan Dworek celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against North Hills on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Martorelli Stadium.

Nolan Dworek scored on a 5-yard run on No. 5 Seneca Valley’s second overtime possession as the Raiders defeated No. 3 Canon-McMillan, 24-17, in Class 6A football game Friday night.

The teams traded field goals on their first possession of the extra period—a 30-yarder by Canon-McMillan’s Anthony Finney and a 24-yarder from Seneca Valley’s Cameron Bush. Graham Hancox threw for 247 yards and a touchdown for Seneca Valley (5-2, 3-1). Dworek ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Canon-McMillan fell to 4-3 ovearll and 2-2 in conference play.

North Allegheny 42, Norwin 24 — Khiryn Boyd caught four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 49 yards and two more scores as No. 4 North Allegheny (4-3, 2-2) defeated Norwin (2-5, 0-4) in Class 6A. Boyd scored on TD catches of 19 and 74 yards from Logan Kushner. JR Burton ran eight times for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Luke Levendosky threw for 118 yards and ran for 79 more, including a 48-yard score, for Norwin, which was down 28-17 in the third quarter before NA pulled away.

Steubenville (Ohio) 48, Allderdice 13 — Steubenville (Ohio) (6-2) beat visiting Allderdice (2-4) in a nonconference matchup.

Westinghouse 44, Butler 34 — Westinghouse (6-0) remained perfect this season by beating Butler (3-3) in nonconference play.

