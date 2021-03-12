WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair

Friday, March 12, 2021 | 5:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Emma Fischer (left) celebrates with Paige Morningstar after hitting a 3-pointer against Penn-Trafford during their game on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Paige Dellicarri (20) celebrates with Molly James after James was fouled shooting a three-pointer during their game on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Bethel Park High School. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship

No. 1 North Allegheny vs. No. 2 Upper St. Clair

8 p.m. Saturday at Peters Township

On the air: 95.3 FM; TribHSSN.TribLive.com (video stream)

Winner plays: District 6, 8 or 10 champion in PIAA quarterfinals, March 19

How they got here: North Allegheny had a first-round bye; defeated No. 9 Baldwin, 59-39, in the quarterfinals; and beat No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 49-36, in the semifinals. After a first-round bye, Upper St. Clair topped No. 10 Pine-Richland, 63-39, in the quarterfinals; and No. 3 Norwin, 33-31, in the semifinals.

Starting lineups

North Allegheny (23-1)

Coach: Spencer Stefko

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

3, Jasmine Timmerson, G, 5-7, So.

4, Kellie McConnell, G, 5-3, Fr.

20, Emma Fischer, G, 5-8, Jr.

25, Paige Morningstar, G/F, 6-1, Sr.

32, Lizzy Groetsch, G, 5-11, Sr.

Upper St. Clair (15-2)

Coach: Pete Serio

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

4, Alexandra Prunzik, G, 5-7, Sr.

14, Samantha Prunzik, G, 5-6, So.

20, Paige Dellicarri, G, 5-6, So.

21, Molly James, F, 5-10, Jr.

42, Katelyn Robbins, F, 6-1, So.

Title-game history: North Allegheny is in the WPIAL finals for the sixth straight season and has won three titles (2017, ‘18, ‘20). Upper St. Clair has won six titles (1973, ‘93, ‘94, ‘96, 2003, ‘08).

Notable: Defending champion North Allegheny has been atop the WPIAL rankings since the preseason. The Tigers’ lone loss came against Class 5A No. 1 Trinity on Feb. 20, which snapped a 30-game winning streak. North Allegheny rolled to the Section 1 title with a 14-0 record. Senior guard Lizzy Groetsch, a Penn recruit, had 19 points and 13 rebounds in the semifinal victory. Senior Paige Morningstar is a Louisville volleyball recruit. … USC has won 14 of its past 15 games behind a stingy defense that allows a Class 6A-best 33.9 points per game. The lone loss in that stretch came against Class 5A finalist Chartiers Valley. USC lost to North Allegheny, 65-41, on Jan. 9 and also lost to the Tigers in last year’s WPIAL semifinals. Sophomore Paige Dellicarri had nine points to lead USC in the semifinals and also had 16 points in the quarterfinals.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

