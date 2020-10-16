WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Butler snaps 24-game losing streak

By:

Friday, October 16, 2020 | 11:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler quarterback Cooper Baxter throws a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

Cooper Baxter scored on a 15-yard interception return, a 60-yard fumble recovery, a 3-yard pass from Isaiah Kelly, and runs of 1 and 21 yards as Class 6A Butler snapped a 24-game losing streak by beating Blackhawk, 55-14, in nonconference play.

Justin Kabay ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Butler (1-4).

Carson Davidson threw for 141 yards and ran for a TD for Blackhawk (2-4).

The game was scheduled Thursday after both teams had games postponed when their opponent had covid-19 concerns. Butler was originally scheduled to play Erie in District 10 play, while Blackhawk was supposed to play New Castle in a Class 4A Parkway Conference game.

North Allegheny 35, Canon-McMillan 0 — Greg Phillips threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns to lead top-ranked North Allegheny (5-0, 4-0) to the Class 6A shutout against No. 5 Canon-McMillan (2-3, 2-3). North Allegheny’s defense held Canon-McMillan to just 117 total yards.

Mt. Lebanon 48, Norwin 14 — No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (3-2, 3-2) outgained Norwin (1-5, 1-5), 401 yards to 133 yards, in its Class 6A victory.

Joey Daniels threw four touchdowns passes — two to Brendan Anderson — for the Blue Devils.

Connor Chrisman scored on 98-yard reception and 52-yard run for Norwin.

Tags: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin