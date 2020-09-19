WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Canon-McMillan storms back to beat Mt. Lebanon

By:

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:04 AM

Submitted | Kris Lesnock Canon-McMillan’s Chris Davis pulls in a pass duing a preseason practice.

After falling behind early, Chris Davis’ 90-yard kickoff return sparked Canon-McMillan to a 24-17 comeback win over Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A play Friday night.

Davis added a 64-yard scoring reception from Laymont Lyons, who threw for 104 yards. David Mowod capped the comeback with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Canon-McMillan (1-1, 1-1). No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (0-1, 0-1) took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

Central Catholic 38, Norwin 28 — Norwin (0-2, 0-2) stayed tight with the No. 1-ranked Vikings (2-0, 2-0), but Central Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Nick Fleming scored on two touchdown runs, and Connor Chrisman and Hayden O’Bryon added TD runs for the Knights.

McDowell 45, Butler 7 — Chris Junhno tossed for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead McDowell to a nonconference win against Butler (0-2).

Tags: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Erie McDowell, Mt. lebanon, Norwin