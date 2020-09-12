WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Central Catholic cruises past Canon-McMillan

Eddy Tillman ran for 197 yards and one touchdown to lead top-ranked Central Catholic to a 45-17 victory against Canon-McMillan (0-1, 0-1) in a Class 6A showdown on opening night Friday.

Branndon Pezzelle added four scoring passes for the Vikings (1-0, 1-0).

Ryan Angott paced Canon-McMillan with 111 rushing yards.

Baldwin 27, Hollidaysburg 7 — Colton Brain threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Class 6A No. 5 (1-0) to a nonconference win against Hollidaysburg (0-1). Connoe Lavelle caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

North Allegheny 27, Penn Hills 6 — Sean Metcalf scored on a 25-yard interception return in North Allegheny’s nonconference win against Penn Hills (0-1). Mason Kress added a 41-yard touchdown run for North Allegheny (1-0). Julian Dugger threw for 104 yards and Penn Hills’ only touchdown.

Cathedral Prep 55, Butler 21 — Jaheim Williams and Tamar Sample ran for two touchdowns each as Cathedral Prep defeated Butler (0-1) in District 10 play. Cooper Baxter threw for 123 yards and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns for Butler.

