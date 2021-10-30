WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Central Catholic rolls past Canon-McMillan
By:
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:05 AM
Payton Wehner threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Central Catholic to a 54-14 win against No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-6, 2-5) in a Class 6A football game Friday night.
Mike Evans tossed for 201 yards and two touchdowns for Canon-McMillan, which still clinched a playoff spot despite the loss.
Central Catholic (8-2, 6-1) has locked up the No. 2 spot and a bye in Class 6A.
Mt. Lebanon 35, Baldwin 7 — Joey Daniels tossed for two touchdowns as top-ranked Mt. Lebanon (10-0, 7-0) won the Class 6A regular-season title by defeating Baldwin (2-8, 2-5).
Butler 27, Erie 23 — Mac Schnur threw for 198 yards and one touchdown as Butler (5-4) beat Erie in District 10 play. Butler will play McDowell in the District 10 Class 6A championship game.
Tags: Baldwin, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Mt. lebanon
More High School Football• 2021 WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan predict football playoffs
• WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 29, 2021: Football playoff fields nearly set
• WPIAL Class A roundup: OLSH takes down No. 3 Cornell in Big Seven Conference
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 3 Washington rallies past McGuffey in final seconds
• WPIAL Class 3A roundup: North Catholic finishes unbeaten in Allegheny Seven