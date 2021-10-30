WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Central Catholic rolls past Canon-McMillan

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner scores next to JD Younger during their game against North Allegheny on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in McCandless.

Payton Wehner threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Central Catholic to a 54-14 win against No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-6, 2-5) in a Class 6A football game Friday night.

Mike Evans tossed for 201 yards and two touchdowns for Canon-McMillan, which still clinched a playoff spot despite the loss.

Central Catholic (8-2, 6-1) has locked up the No. 2 spot and a bye in Class 6A.

Mt. Lebanon 35, Baldwin 7 — Joey Daniels tossed for two touchdowns as top-ranked Mt. Lebanon (10-0, 7-0) won the Class 6A regular-season title by defeating Baldwin (2-8, 2-5).

Butler 27, Erie 23 — Mac Schnur threw for 198 yards and one touchdown as Butler (5-4) beat Erie in District 10 play. Butler will play McDowell in the District 10 Class 6A championship game.

