WPIAL Class 6A roundup: No. 5 Mt. Lebanon rallies past Seneca Valley
By:
Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Joey Daniels threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, both to Evan Jones, as No. 5 Mt. Lebanon rallied for a 26-20 victory over No. 4 Seneca Valley (1-3, 1-2) in a WPIAL Class 6A football game Friday night.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 3-0) overcame a 14-point halftime deficit.
North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6 — Percise Colon ran 11 times for 260 yards and touchdowns of 85 and 28 yards to lead No. 2 North Allegheny (4-0, 3-0) to the Class 6A win against Canon-McMillan (0-4, 0-3). The Tigers rushed for 369 yards as a team.
Pine-Richland 56, Butler 7 — In Class 6A, Cole Spencer threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns as top-ranked Pine-Richland (4-0, 2-0) scored 49 first-half points on way to beating Butler (0-4, 0-2). Luke Meckler added touchdowns on a 63-yard punt return and a 25-yard run.
Norwin 28, Chartiers Valley 13 — Jack Salopek threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead Norwin (1-3) to a nonconference win against Chartiers Valley (2-2). Sean Pavlic caught five passes for 142 yards and touchdowns of 77 and 41 yards.
