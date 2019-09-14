WPIAL Class 6A roundup: No. 5 Mt. Lebanon rallies past Seneca Valley

By:

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko talks with his team at the start of practice during the first day of football camp Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Mt. Lebanon.

Joey Daniels threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, both to Evan Jones, as No. 5 Mt. Lebanon rallied for a 26-20 victory over No. 4 Seneca Valley (1-3, 1-2) in a WPIAL Class 6A football game Friday night.

The Blue Devils (3-1, 3-0) overcame a 14-point halftime deficit.

North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6 — Percise Colon ran 11 times for 260 yards and touchdowns of 85 and 28 yards to lead No. 2 North Allegheny (4-0, 3-0) to the Class 6A win against Canon-McMillan (0-4, 0-3). The Tigers rushed for 369 yards as a team.

Pine-Richland 56, Butler 7 — In Class 6A, Cole Spencer threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns as top-ranked Pine-Richland (4-0, 2-0) scored 49 first-half points on way to beating Butler (0-4, 0-2). Luke Meckler added touchdowns on a 63-yard punt return and a 25-yard run.

Norwin 28, Chartiers Valley 13 — Jack Salopek threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead Norwin (1-3) to a nonconference win against Chartiers Valley (2-2). Sean Pavlic caught five passes for 142 yards and touchdowns of 77 and 41 yards.

Tags: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley