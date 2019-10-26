WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Seneca Valley takes down Norwin

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 12:20 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s D’Avay beats North Allegheny’s Precise Colon for a touchdown on the second play of the game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Pine-Richland High School.

Matt Stanger ran for 226 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 5 Seneca Valley to a 28-7 victory over Norwin (2-8, 1-7) in a Class 6A showdown Friday night.

Gave Lawson added 120 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Raiders (4-6, 4-4).

Jack Salopek threw for 266 yards for Norwin.

Canon-McMillan 35, Butler 7 — Ryan Angott rushed for 151 yards and three second-quarter touchdowns as Canon-McMillan (3-7, 3-5) defeated Butler (0-10, 0-8) in Class 6A play. Deuce Lyons threw for 144 yards and one touchdown and added a rushing TD.

Hempfield 60, Plum 27 — Nathan Roby ran for 407 yards and six touchdowns and also caught a TD pass to lead Hempfield (4-6) over Plum (3-7) in nonconference play. Roby scored three of his touchdowns in Hempfield’s 28-point fourth quarter. Blake Remaley threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans. Ryan Hubner threw for 277 yards and three TDs for Plum. Max Matolcsy added five receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs.

