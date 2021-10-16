TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Strong 2nd half lifts No. 1 Mt. Lebanon past Norwin

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:06 AM

Alex Tecza’s second touchdown run of the game snapped a 7-7 tie in the third quarter to lead No. 1 Mt. Lebanon to a 35-7 victory over Norwin in a Class 6A football game Friday night.

Dom Barca scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter to give Norwin (2-6, 0-5) a 7-0 lead. Eli Heidenreich caught two touchdown passes from Joey Daniels — a 77-yarder and a 25-yarder — in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils (8-0, 5-0).

Central Catholic 35, Hempfield 0 — In Class 6A, No. 2 Central Catholic (6-2, 4-1) shut out Hempfield (2-6, 0-5).

North Allegheny 36, Canon-McMillan 14 — Logan Kushner threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD as No. 3 North Allegheny (5-3, 3-2) beat No. 5 Canon-McMillan (4-4, 2-3) in a Class 6A contest. J.R. Burton added two rushing touchdowns for North Allegheny. Mike Evans threw for 114 yards and a TD for Canon-McMillan.

Seneca Valley 49, Baldwin 12 — Sean O’Dean threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs to lead No. 4 Seneca Valley (6-2, 4-1) to the Class 6A win at Baldwin (2-6, 2-3). Brandon Ross caught five passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders while teammate Nolan Dworek scored on a pair of rushing TDs.

Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7 — Michael Parks ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns to lead Erie Cathedral Prep to a nonconference win against Butler (3-4). Carter Barnes had 108 passing yards and one TD while Mac Schnur tossed for 124 yards and Butler’s only touchdown.

