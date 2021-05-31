WPIAL Class A baseball championship preview: Riverview vs. Union

Monday, May 31, 2021 | 12:26 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Riverview junior Vince Shook throws a pitch during a game against Sewickley Academy on April 27.

4-Union (10-5) vs. 7-Riverview (11-6)

1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wild Things Park, Washington

Road to the finals

• Union – The Scotties have plowed throughout their competition in the Class A bracket. After receiving a first-round bye as the fourth seed, they took down a promising Our Lady of the Sacred Heart team with a 5-1 victory. Then, after their regular season contest was postponed, the Scotties took down No. 1 Eden Christian in exciting fashion as they won 12-1 to punch their ticket to the WPIAL championship game.

• Riverview – The Raiders are heading to the WPIAL title game for the first time in 20 years, and they accomplished the feat in exciting fashion. They knocked off No. 10 Avella in the first round, 7-2, then upset No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals, 6-2. The Raiders continued their hot streak with a 12-2 victory over No. 6 Jefferson Morgan in the semifinal to earn their shot at capturing the WPIAL title.

Secret to their success

• Union – Ever since a 6-1 loss to OLSH on April 20, the Scotties have been on fire, winning five straight and only allowing 10 runs, five of which came in a 9-5 victory over Cornell. They’ve only allowed two runs throughout the playoffs and Tyler Staub has been at the center of it. He drove in four runs against Eden Christian in the semifinals while recording both a double and a triple. He also didn’t give up an earned run in six innings of work on the mound. Nick and Jake Vitale have both been important for the Scotties as well as two of their top hitters.

• Riverview – An aggressive approach, timely hitting and confidence have been key for the Raiders this season, with the latter possibly being one of the most important. Bill Gras’ Riverview team has grown up in front of his eyes this season, and after a few big wins, the Raiders are as confident as ever. Pitchers Vince Shook and Enzo Lio have been at the center of it as they’ve only allowed six runs combined throughout the playoffs. Ryan Aber, Taylor Zellefrow, Alexio Ciorra and Luke Migely have been instrumental to their success at the plate. Zellefrow hit a two-run home run against Avella, drove in three runs against GCC and doubled against Jefferson Morgan.

Championship factoids

• Union — Close but no golden cigar for the Scotties lately. This will be the third straight trip to the WPIAL Class A baseball championship game, and they are still searching for that elusive first district title. Union lost to Vincentian Academy, 6-1, in the 2018 Class A finals, and then the Scotties fell to California, 9-6, in the 2019 title game. The Scotties become the fourth school to appear in three straight WPIAL Class A baseball title games following Greensburg Central Catholic (2015-17), Neshannock (2010-12) and Carmichaels (2003-05).

• Riverview — This is the second WPIAL championship game appearance for the Raiders. The last title game trip was 20 years ago, when Riverview lost to California, 7-2, in only the third district Class A championship game in 2001. Nearly 20 years earlier, the Raiders just missed making the finals when they lost to eventual champion California in the 1983 WPIAL semifinals, 6-4. However, Riverview had the last laugh when it beat Schuylkill Haven, 4-3, to win the 1983 PIAA Class AA baseball championship.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

