WPIAL Class A final by the numbers: Union 26, Bishop Canevin 0

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 2:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Mike Gunn returns an interception for a touchdown against Bishop Canevin during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0

Union 8-0-18-0 26

Bishop Canevin 0-0-0-0 0

How they scored

U: Braylon Thomas 6 run (Grayson Blakeley pass from Thomas)

U: Thomas 38 run (pass failed)

U: Matt Stanley 28 fumble recovery (run failed)

U: Mike Gunn 59 interception return (pass failed)

Team statistics

Union … BC

First downs 14 … 9

Rushes-Yards 40-134 … 19-9

Passing yards 80 … 170

Passing Att-Comp-Int 15-8-1 … 21-11-2

Total offense Plays-yards 55-214 … 40-179

Punts (number-avg.) 2-32 … 3-34.7

Fumbles-lost 1-0 … 3-2

Penalties-yards 3-17 … 14-136

Possession time 29:09 … 18:51

Individual statistics

Rushing: U: Braylon Thomas 25-112, Matt Stanley 10-9, Maddox Thompson 1-8, Mike Gunn 1-4; BC: Keyshawn McCaskill 1-25, Jason Cross 5-7, Marquis Carter 4-2, Xavier Nelson 1-0

Passing: U: Thomas 8-15-80-1INT-0TD; BC: Kole Olszewski 8-15-146-2INT-0TD, Jason Cross 3-6-24-0INT-0TD

Receiving: U: Matt Stanley 2-31, Mark Stanley 2-17, Dayne Johnke 2-16, Thompson 2-16; BC: Nelson 4-60, A’Zjaun Marshall 3-13, Cross 2-64, Jayden Lindsey 2-33

Owning one

In its 99th football season, Union finally has a WPIAL title to call its own.

The Scotties tied Avonworth, 13-13, in 1959 in a game played at Geneva College’s Reeves Stadium.

Union lost to Springdale, 20-14, in the 1973 finals at Thomas Jefferson’s Jaguar Stadium. To date, it was the only time a WPIAL title game was played at that site.

Union trailed 20-0 at the half but rallied. Ultimately, two drives deep in Springdale territory in the game’s final four minutes resulted in interceptions.

Like father, like son

Union coach Kim Niedbala and his father, Rich, join an elite group of WPIAL fathers and sons who have won football titles. Rich Niedbala won three WPIAL tiles while at Western Beaver.

Art Walker Sr. and Art Jr. have won titles, likewise Dan Matsook at Rochester and Ryan Matsook at Beaver Falls. Also, Dick Bowen and Rich Bowen won titles at Serra Catholic.

In the locker room after the game, an emotional Niedbala noted his father’s passing over the summer.

Stat of the game

Bishop Canevin’s defense came in yielding just 126 yards of offense per game. Union picked up 132 yards in the first half alone — 65 yards rushing and 67 passing.

The Crusaders finished the day with a net of 9 rushing yards. They had minus-1 yards rushing in the first half.

The stingy Scotties “D” held Marquis Carter to just 2 net yards. Carter came into the game with 1,545 rushing yards. Jason Cross had just 24 passing yards to give the junior 1,301 yards on the season.

Lawrence love

Union is the first team from Lawrence County to win a WPIAL title since 1998 when New Castle took Class 4A honors.

Third title sought

Bishop Canevin was seeking back-to back WPIAL titles and the school’s third, counting the 1991 championship. The Crusaders lost the 1983 title game to Jeannette, 6-0, at Mt. Lebanon Stadium.

The school also won a 1969 title while a member of the old Pittsburgh Area Catholic League.

Up next

The newly crowned WPIAL champs will enter PIAA tournament play for the first time next week when the Scotties will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Port Allegany and Reynolds at a date, site and time to be determined.

