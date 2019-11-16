WPIAL Class A final notebook: Brendan Parsons, Kenlein Ogletree play starring roles for Clairton

Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 3:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Brendan Parsons eludes Sto-Rox’s Jamill Williams during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

It was another spectacular day for Clairton quarterback Brendan Parsons, who passed for 201 yards and ran for 94 yards. On the season, he has thrown for 1,885 yards and 23 touchdown passes and has run for 999 yards and 11 TDs.

Ogletree now has 19 touchdowns and 52 extra points for 166 points on the season.

Doing it all

Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree was effective in a number of ways Saturday.

He caught touchdown passes of 69, 22 and 17 yards, booted 5 of 6 extra-point attempts and led the Bears in tackles with eight.

Hitting 8,000

Sto-Rox’s Wilson became sixth passer in WPIAL history to exceed 8,000 career yards.

His 266-yard performance put the Vikings senior at 8,006 career yards, second in school history behind Lenny Williams with 8,509 yards.

Others in the 8,000-yard passing club include South Fayette’s Brett Brumbaugh (11,084 yards), Gateway’s Brady Walker (8,816), OLSH’s Tyler Bradley (8,466) and Pine-Richland’s Phil Jurkovec (8,202).

Runner-up again

Sto-Rox reprised its role of WPIAL bridesmaid, finishing as runner-up for the fifth consecutive time. The Vikings lost title games at Heinz Field in 2003, 2011-13 and on Saturday. The 2013 loss was to Clairton, 20-14.

Despite the loss, Sto-Rox is 19-16 all-time in WPIAL playoff games.

Falling behind

Saturday’s Class A title game took 3 hours, 13 minutes to complete. Kick-off was at 11:09 a.m. and time expired at 2:22 p.m.

Clock stoppages included time for nine scores, 24 incomplete passes, 22 penalties and someone forgot to tell the teams to come back onto the field when the halftime band performances finished early, meaning the intermission lasted more than the 23 allotted minutes.

The WPIAL schedules three hours between kickoffs. But the Aliquippa-Central Valley game didn’t start until 3:02 p.m.

Clairton 41, Sto-Rox 19

Score by quarters:

Sto-Rox 0-7-6-6 19

Clairton 7-21-7-6 41

How they scored:

C: Kenlein Ogletree 22 pass Brendan Parsons (Ogletree kick)

C: Ogletree 17 pass from Parsons (Ogletree kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 69 interception return (Ogletree kick)

SR: Jaidon Berry 21 pass from Eric Wilson (Aujore Nelson kick)

C: Sanders 25 run (Ogletree kick)

SR: Amahd Pack 70 pass from Wilson (kick failed)

C: Wayne Wade III 42 pass from Parsons (Ogletree kick)

C: Ogletree 69 pass from Parsons (kick failed)

SR: Pack 13 pass from Wilson (pass failed)

Team statistics:

Sto-Rox Clairton

First downs 16 17

Rushes-Yards 20-57 41-194

Passing yards 266 201

Passing Att-Comp-Int 41-12-3 14-8-0

Total offense Plays-yards 61-323 55-395

Punts (number-avg.) 2-20 1-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 13-90 18-105

Possession time 19:16 28:44

Individual statistics:

Rushing: SR: Amahd Pack 5-42, Zay Davis 5-18, Diontae Givens 5-6, Brennan Harris 1-0, Traynell Paxton 1-20, Marcus Upshaw 1-8, Eric Wilson 4-minus-9; C: Brendan Parsons 20-94, Dontae Sanders 7-49-1, Isaiah Berry 8-38, Greg Lee 3-8, Jonte Sanders 2-3, Christian Jenco 1-2..

Passing: SR: Wilson 12-41-266-3INT, 3TD; C: Parsons 8-14-201-0INT-4TD.

Receiving: SR: Pack 6-152-2TD, Jaidon Berry 2-64-1, Givens 2-22, Paxton 1-20, Marcus Upshaw 1-8; C: Sanders 4-51, Kenlein Ogletree 3-108-2, Wayne Wade III 1-42.

Tags: Clairton, Sto-Rox