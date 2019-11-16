WPIAL Class A football finals primer: Clairton vs. Sto-Rox

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 8:10 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree (25) runs the ball around Cornell’s Raequan Troutman during the WPIAL Class A semifinals Nov. 8, 2019, at Chartiers-Houston.

WPIAL Class A championship

No. 1 Clairton (10-2) vs. No. 3 Sto-Rox (11-1)

11 a.m. Saturday, Heinz Field

On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com

Coaches: Wayne Wade, Clairton; LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox

Winner plays: No one. The winner gets a bye in the PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 22-23. They will play the winner of Coudersport (10-0)/Redbank Valley (9-2) and Farrell (10-2)/Tussey Mountain (10-1) in the semifinals Nov. 29-30.

WPIAL titles: Clairton 13 (1929, ’31, ’54, ’89, 2006, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’14, ’15, ‘16); Sto-Rox 2 (1966, ‘87)

Clairton

Player to watch

Brendan Parsons

Senior, 6-2, 170, QB

Parsons has been a key factor in the passing and running attack. He has thrown for 1,684 yards and 19 scores while running for 905 yards and 11 TDs.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Brendan Parsons, 98-192, 1,684 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs

Rushing: Isaiah Berry, 119-951 yards, 15 TDs

Receiving: Kenlein Ogletree, 39-768 yards, 16 TDs; Jonte Sanders, 27-378 yards, 6 TDs

How they got here

Clairton (10-2)

Coach: Wayne Wade

Regular season

14 Aliquippa 35

27 at McGuffey 42

21 at Greensburg C.C. 14

58 Riverview 0

33 Laurel 7

48 at Leechburg 14

41 Imani Christian 0

49 West Greene 7

43 at Springdale 7

26 Jeannette 7

WPIAL playoffs

41 OLSH 0

39 Cornell 0

Probable starting lineup

Offense

QB, 5, Brendan Parsons, 6-2, 170, sr.

RB, 2, Dontae Sanders, 6-0, 240, jr.

RB, 4, Isaiah Berry, 5-7, 180, jr.

WR, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.

WR, 3, Wayne Wade III, 6-0, 165, sr.

WR, 6, Brooklyn Cannon, 5-8, 136, fr.

WR, 12, Jonte Sanders, 5-9, 160, jr.

LT, 55, Dametrius Weatherspoon, 6-6, 290, jr.

LG, 51, Derrick Hampton, 6-0, 200, jr.

C, 52, Allen Rice, 5-11, 245, jr.

RG, 73, Tyrese Washington-Law, 5-9, 230, fr.

RT, 54, Kanye’ Hawkins, 6-3, 235, so.

K, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.

Defense

NT, 65, Jaymeir Sanders, 5-9, 270, jr.

DT, 54, Kanye’ Hawkins, 6-3, 235, so.

DT, 55, Dametrius Weatherspoon, 6-6, 290, jr.

OLB, 69, Tyyon Cobbs, 6-2, 240, jr.

OLB, 11, Don Napper, 6-3, 195, jr.

ILB, 9, Tyrunne Harvey, 5-9, 170, sr.

ILB, 2, Dontae Sanders, 6-0, 240, jr.

ILB, 33, Greg Lee, 5-9, 175, so.

CB, 3, Wayne Wade III, 6-0, 165, sr.

CB, 4, Isaiah Berry, 5-7, 180, jr.

S, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.

P, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.

Sto-Rox

Player to watch

Eric Wilson

Senior, 6-3, 190, QB

Wilson has thrown for more than 3,000 yards for a second straight season and is among the WPIAL’s all-time leading passers with more than 7,000 career yards.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Eric Wilson, 199-326, 3,022 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs

Rushing: Zay Davis, 94-698 yards, 13 TDs

Receiving: Amahd Pack, 53-819 yards, 17 TDs; Jaidon Berry, 40-653 yards, 4 TDs

How they got here

Sto-Rox (11-1)

Coach: LaRoi Johnson

Regular season

32 South Side 21

34 OLSH 6

43 Union 8

28 at Cornell 25

46 Chartiers-Houston 7

80 at Northgate 0

21 Rochester 0

68 Bishop Canevin 0

15 at Laurel 23

56 Imani Christian 0

WPIAL playoffs

15 Jeannette 6

24 West Greene 7

Probable starting lineup

Offense

QB, 1, Eric Wilson, 6-3, 190, sr.

RB, 7, Zay Davis, 5-6, 154, fr.

RB, 24, Diontae Givens, 6-0, 220, jr.

WR, 3, Amahd Pack, 5-5, 150, sr.

WR, 11, Jaidon Berry, 5-8, 150, sr.

WR, 10, Aujore Nelson, 6-2, 165, sr.

WR, 6, Traynell Paxton, 5-10, 145, sr.

LT, 55, Myeir Woodard, 6-4, 250, sr.

LG, 51, Mike Durrett, 6-0, 221, so.

C, 52, Tyler Fate, 5-8, 210, sr.

RG, 69, Zyhaire Young, 5-9, 270, so.

RT, 72, Andre Porter, 5-10, 220, jr.

Defense

DE, 5, Brennan Harris, 5-11, 200, sr.

DE, 55, Myeir Woodard, 6-4, 250, sr.

DT, 72, Andre Porter, 5-10, 220, jr.

DT, 12, Jamil Williams, 6-0, 160, sr.

MLB, 24, Diontae Givens, 6-0, 220, jr.

OLB, 4, Dylan Greer, 5-8, 160, sr.

OLB, 9, Jamie Diaz Jr., 5-8, 160, sr.

DB, 2, Darnell Anderson, 5-10, 160, sr.

DB, 16, Terry Booth, 5-7, 130, fr.

DB, 6, Traynell Paxton, 5-10, 145, sr.

DB, 10, Aujore Nelson, 6-2, 165, sr.

