WPIAL Class A football finals primer: Clairton vs. Sto-Rox
By:
Friday, November 15, 2019 | 8:10 PM
WPIAL Class A championship
No. 1 Clairton (10-2) vs. No. 3 Sto-Rox (11-1)
11 a.m. Saturday, Heinz Field
On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com
Coaches: Wayne Wade, Clairton; LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox
Winner plays: No one. The winner gets a bye in the PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 22-23. They will play the winner of Coudersport (10-0)/Redbank Valley (9-2) and Farrell (10-2)/Tussey Mountain (10-1) in the semifinals Nov. 29-30.
WPIAL titles: Clairton 13 (1929, ’31, ’54, ’89, 2006, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’14, ’15, ‘16); Sto-Rox 2 (1966, ‘87)
Clairton
Player to watch
Brendan Parsons
Senior, 6-2, 170, QB
Parsons has been a key factor in the passing and running attack. He has thrown for 1,684 yards and 19 scores while running for 905 yards and 11 TDs.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Brendan Parsons, 98-192, 1,684 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs
Rushing: Isaiah Berry, 119-951 yards, 15 TDs
Receiving: Kenlein Ogletree, 39-768 yards, 16 TDs; Jonte Sanders, 27-378 yards, 6 TDs
How they got here
Clairton (10-2)
Coach: Wayne Wade
Regular season
14 Aliquippa 35
27 at McGuffey 42
21 at Greensburg C.C. 14
58 Riverview 0
33 Laurel 7
48 at Leechburg 14
41 Imani Christian 0
49 West Greene 7
43 at Springdale 7
26 Jeannette 7
WPIAL playoffs
41 OLSH 0
39 Cornell 0
Probable starting lineup
Offense
QB, 5, Brendan Parsons, 6-2, 170, sr.
RB, 2, Dontae Sanders, 6-0, 240, jr.
RB, 4, Isaiah Berry, 5-7, 180, jr.
WR, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.
WR, 3, Wayne Wade III, 6-0, 165, sr.
WR, 6, Brooklyn Cannon, 5-8, 136, fr.
WR, 12, Jonte Sanders, 5-9, 160, jr.
LT, 55, Dametrius Weatherspoon, 6-6, 290, jr.
LG, 51, Derrick Hampton, 6-0, 200, jr.
C, 52, Allen Rice, 5-11, 245, jr.
RG, 73, Tyrese Washington-Law, 5-9, 230, fr.
RT, 54, Kanye’ Hawkins, 6-3, 235, so.
K, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.
Defense
NT, 65, Jaymeir Sanders, 5-9, 270, jr.
DT, 54, Kanye’ Hawkins, 6-3, 235, so.
DT, 55, Dametrius Weatherspoon, 6-6, 290, jr.
OLB, 69, Tyyon Cobbs, 6-2, 240, jr.
OLB, 11, Don Napper, 6-3, 195, jr.
ILB, 9, Tyrunne Harvey, 5-9, 170, sr.
ILB, 2, Dontae Sanders, 6-0, 240, jr.
ILB, 33, Greg Lee, 5-9, 175, so.
CB, 3, Wayne Wade III, 6-0, 165, sr.
CB, 4, Isaiah Berry, 5-7, 180, jr.
S, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.
P, 25, Kenlein Ogletree, 6-1, 166, sr.
Sto-Rox
Player to watch
Eric Wilson
Senior, 6-3, 190, QB
Wilson has thrown for more than 3,000 yards for a second straight season and is among the WPIAL’s all-time leading passers with more than 7,000 career yards.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Eric Wilson, 199-326, 3,022 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs
Rushing: Zay Davis, 94-698 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: Amahd Pack, 53-819 yards, 17 TDs; Jaidon Berry, 40-653 yards, 4 TDs
How they got here
Sto-Rox (11-1)
Coach: LaRoi Johnson
Regular season
32 South Side 21
34 OLSH 6
43 Union 8
28 at Cornell 25
46 Chartiers-Houston 7
80 at Northgate 0
21 Rochester 0
68 Bishop Canevin 0
15 at Laurel 23
56 Imani Christian 0
WPIAL playoffs
15 Jeannette 6
24 West Greene 7
Probable starting lineup
Offense
QB, 1, Eric Wilson, 6-3, 190, sr.
RB, 7, Zay Davis, 5-6, 154, fr.
RB, 24, Diontae Givens, 6-0, 220, jr.
WR, 3, Amahd Pack, 5-5, 150, sr.
WR, 11, Jaidon Berry, 5-8, 150, sr.
WR, 10, Aujore Nelson, 6-2, 165, sr.
WR, 6, Traynell Paxton, 5-10, 145, sr.
LT, 55, Myeir Woodard, 6-4, 250, sr.
LG, 51, Mike Durrett, 6-0, 221, so.
C, 52, Tyler Fate, 5-8, 210, sr.
RG, 69, Zyhaire Young, 5-9, 270, so.
RT, 72, Andre Porter, 5-10, 220, jr.
Defense
DE, 5, Brennan Harris, 5-11, 200, sr.
DE, 55, Myeir Woodard, 6-4, 250, sr.
DT, 72, Andre Porter, 5-10, 220, jr.
DT, 12, Jamil Williams, 6-0, 160, sr.
MLB, 24, Diontae Givens, 6-0, 220, jr.
OLB, 4, Dylan Greer, 5-8, 160, sr.
OLB, 9, Jamie Diaz Jr., 5-8, 160, sr.
DB, 2, Darnell Anderson, 5-10, 160, sr.
DB, 16, Terry Booth, 5-7, 130, fr.
DB, 6, Traynell Paxton, 5-10, 145, sr.
DB, 10, Aujore Nelson, 6-2, 165, sr.