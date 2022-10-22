WPIAL Class A football roundup: Alec Anderson’s big night seals Carmichaels’ playoff berth

Friday, October 21, 2022 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carmichaels’ Alec Anderson works out on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Carmichaels.

Alec Anderson threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns to lead Carmichaels to a 48-14 victory over Bentworth (2-7, 0-6) in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.

Carmichaels (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff berth with the win. Tyler Richmond had seven receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns for Carmichaels.

California 43, Beth-Center 14 — Zach Geletei ran for three touchdowns as California (7-2, 4-2) defeated Beth-Center (3-6, 2-4) to wrap up a playoff spot in the Tri-County South.

West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22 — Colin Brady rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead West Greene (2-7, 2-4) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 2-4). Cole Jones threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for Jefferson-Morgan.

Rochester 51, Northgate 6 — Antonio Laure ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns as Rochester (5-3, 3-2) beat Northgate (3-6, 1-5) in the Big 7 Conference to claim a playoff spot. Jerome Mullins added three rushing touchdowns while Dom Guido ran for two TDs.

South Side 36, Union 8 — In the Big 7 Conference, Brody Almashy threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as South Side (8-1, 4-1) defeated Union (6-3, 3-2). Ryan Navarra added two rushing touchdowns in South Side’s 28-point second quarter.

Burgettstown 45, Avella 14 — Brodie Kuzior scored three touchdowns as playoff-bound Burgettstown (6-2, 5-1) defeated Avella (1-8, 1-5) in the Black Hills Conference.

Cornell 52, Chartiers-Houston 7 — Raequan Troutman ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 10-yard TD pass from E.J. Dawson as Cornell (4-4, 3-3) beat Chartiers-Houston (4-5, 1-5) in Black Hills Conference play. Dawson threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14 — Ethan Faletto and Nathan Heirendt ran for 104 and 102 yards, respectively, and one touchdown each as Fort Cherry (6-3, 4-2) defeated Carlynton (0-9, 0-6) in the Black Hills Conference. Matt Sieg threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing TDs.

Clairton 49, Frazier 7 — Capone Jones threw for 131 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clairton (4-5, 4-1) to the Eastern Conference win over Frazier (1-8, 1-5).

Leechburg 42, Shenango 35 — Jayden Floyd threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class A No. 5 Leechburg (7-2) to the nonconference win against Shenango (2-7). Tyler Foley caught six passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Logan Kline added seven receptions for 116 yards and a TD. Sam Patton threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and ran for 102 yards and a TD for Shenango.

