WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Stevenson helps Mapletown run past California

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mapletown running back Landon Stevenson works out during practice on Aug. 25, 2021, in Mapletown.

Landon Stevenson ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown to a 52-20 victory at California (4-2, 1-2) in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Friday.

Stevenson has 1,119 rushing yards for the season for the Maples (6-0, 3-0).

California’s Jake Layhue threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns to Caden Powell, who had four receptions for 139 yards.

Carmichaels 35, Beth-Center 8 — Billy White scored on a 38-yard interception return, a 70-yard punt return and a 1-yard run as Carmichaels (4-2, 2-1) beat Beth-Center (1-5, 0-3) in Tri-County South play.

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 25 — Cole Jones threw for 173 yards to surpass 3,000 yards for his career, and three touchdowns as Jefferson-Morgan (4-2, 2-1) beat Bentworth (2-4, 0-3) in the Tri-County South. Houston Guseman caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns for Jefferson-Morgan. Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns to Benjamin Hays, who also scored on a 65-yard fumble return.

Union 43, Springdale 18 — Union (6-2, 1-1) jumped out to a 32-0 lead after one quarter and defeated Springdale (0-6, 0-2) in the Class A Big 7 Conference. The Scotties have won four of their last five games.

Laurel 30, Rochester 21 — In the Big 7 Conference, Landon Smith rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns to lead Laurel (4-1, 2-0) to the win over Rochester (3-2, 2-1). Jerome Mullins ran for two touchdowns for Rochester.

Shenango 75, Northgate 19 — In the Big 7 Conference, Shenango (1-5, 1-2) won its first game of the season in decisive fashion over Northgate (3-3, 1-2).

Avella 22, Carlynton 14 — Cole Jaworski threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 107 yards and another TD to lead Avella (1-5, 1-2) to the Black Hills Conference win against Carlynton (0-6, 0-3).

Bishop Canevin 60, Fort Cherry 7 — Jason Cross threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bishop Canevin (5-1, 3-0) to the Black Hills Conference victory over Fort Cherry (3-3, 1-2). Xavier Nelson caught five passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Tyler Clayton added two receptions for 101 yards and a TD.

Burgettstown 26, Cornell 6 — Burgettstown (3-2, 2-1) scored on two fumble returns in its Black Hills Conference win against Cornell (3-2, 2-1).

OLSH 45, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Nehemiah Azeem threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 OLSH (6-0, 3-0) to the Black Hills Conference win at Chartiers-Houston (3-3, 0-3). OLSH scored twice on fumble returns.

Leechburg 56, Frazier 0 — Braylan Lovelace rushed for 192 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 5 Leechburg (4-2, 2-1) to the Eastern Conference win over Frazier (0-6, 0-3). Leechburg led at halftime, 49-0.

Independent

Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Brownsville 0 — In nonconference play, Berlin-Brothersvalley downed Brownsville (0-5).

Windber 40, Uniontown 0 — In nonconference play, Windber shut out Uniontown (2-4).

City League

University Prep 36, Perry 30 — In City League play, University Prep (2-3, 1-1) defeated Perry (2-4, 1-3) in overtime.

