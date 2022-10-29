WPIAL Class A football roundup: Matt Sieg runs for 363 yards, 6 TDs in Fort Cherry win
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM
Matt Sieg ran for 363 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 38 yards and a TD to lead Fort Cherry to a 48-34 victory over Burgettstown (6-3, 5-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night.
The Rangers (7-3, 5-2) finished second in the Black Hills standings.
Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0 — Marquis Carter ran for 111 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked Bishop Canevin (9-1, 7-0) blanked Carlynton (0-10, 0-7) in the Black Hills Conference. Cole Olzewski threw for 89 yards and three touchdowns while Xavier Nelson had four receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.
Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6 — In the Black Hills Conference, Terry Fetsko threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 13-yard score as Chartiers-Houston (5-5, 2-5) beat Avella (1-9, 1-6). Jessie Orbin rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win.
OLSH 27, Cornell 26 — In the Black Hills Conference, Nehemiah Azeem threw for three touchdowns as OLSH (8-2, 5-2) held off Cornell (4-5, 3-4) to clinch a playoff berth. The loss denied Cornell a spot in the playoffs.
Laurel 35, Shenango 0 — Chase Tintsman threw for 218 yards and a touchdown as Big 7 Conference champion No. 2 Laurel (8-1, 6-0) defeated Shenango (2-8, 2-4). Colin Bartley caught three passes for 104 yards while Landon Smith rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Laurel held Shenango to 95 total yards.
South Side 10, Rochester 8 — Brody Almashy had a 14-yard touchdown run and Mateja Pavlovich booted a 45-yard field goal as South Side (9-1, 5-1) held on to beat Rochester (5-4, 3-3) in Big 7 Conference play. Antonio Laure scored Rochester’s touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Union 44, Summit Academy 8 — Union (7-3, 4-2) beat Summit Academy (1-9, 0-6) in Bug 7 Conference play.
Clairton 43, Jeannette 0 — Clairton (5-5, 5-1) finished out the regular season with back-to-back wins to clinch second place in the Class A Eastern Conference. Jeannette (3-7, 3-3) finished in fourth place in the playoffs and clinched a playoff spot.
Riverview 52, Springdale 12 — In the Eastern Conference, Carlo Buzzatto ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns as Riverview (4-6, 2-4) defeated Springdale (0-10, 0-6). Landon Johnson added 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — In Tri-County South play, Carmichaels (7-3, 5-2) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 2-5).
Mapletown 64, West Greene 17 — Landan Stevenson ran for 252 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 Mapletown (10-0, 7-0) to the Tri-County South win at West Greene (2-8, 2-5). A.J. Vanata added 141 rushing yards and a touchdown for Mapletown. Lane Allison threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns for West Greene.
Monessen 44, Beth-Center 22 — Daniel Dozier threw for 133 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 30 yards and a TD to lead Monessen (6-4, 5-2) to the Tri-County South win over Beth-Center (3-7, 2-5).
Northgate 32, Frazier 0 — Austin Mitchell threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns to Lewis Clark as Northgate (4-6) shut out Frazier (1-9) in nonconference play. Mitchell added two rushing touchdowns while Clark added a touchdown on a 58-yard fumble return.
