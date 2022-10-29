WPIAL Class A football roundup: Matt Sieg runs for 363 yards, 6 TDs in Fort Cherry win

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fort Cherry quarterback Matt Sieg works out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the high school.

Matt Sieg ran for 363 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 38 yards and a TD to lead Fort Cherry to a 48-34 victory over Burgettstown (6-3, 5-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night.

The Rangers (7-3, 5-2) finished second in the Black Hills standings.

Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0 — Marquis Carter ran for 111 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked Bishop Canevin (9-1, 7-0) blanked Carlynton (0-10, 0-7) in the Black Hills Conference. Cole Olzewski threw for 89 yards and three touchdowns while Xavier Nelson had four receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6 — In the Black Hills Conference, Terry Fetsko threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 13-yard score as Chartiers-Houston (5-5, 2-5) beat Avella (1-9, 1-6). Jessie Orbin rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win.

OLSH 27, Cornell 26 — In the Black Hills Conference, Nehemiah Azeem threw for three touchdowns as OLSH (8-2, 5-2) held off Cornell (4-5, 3-4) to clinch a playoff berth. The loss denied Cornell a spot in the playoffs.

Laurel 35, Shenango 0 — Chase Tintsman threw for 218 yards and a touchdown as Big 7 Conference champion No. 2 Laurel (8-1, 6-0) defeated Shenango (2-8, 2-4). Colin Bartley caught three passes for 104 yards while Landon Smith rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Laurel held Shenango to 95 total yards.

South Side 10, Rochester 8 — Brody Almashy had a 14-yard touchdown run and Mateja Pavlovich booted a 45-yard field goal as South Side (9-1, 5-1) held on to beat Rochester (5-4, 3-3) in Big 7 Conference play. Antonio Laure scored Rochester’s touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Union 44, Summit Academy 8 — Union (7-3, 4-2) beat Summit Academy (1-9, 0-6) in Bug 7 Conference play.

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0 — Clairton (5-5, 5-1) finished out the regular season with back-to-back wins to clinch second place in the Class A Eastern Conference. Jeannette (3-7, 3-3) finished in fourth place in the playoffs and clinched a playoff spot.

Riverview 52, Springdale 12 — In the Eastern Conference, Carlo Buzzatto ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns as Riverview (4-6, 2-4) defeated Springdale (0-10, 0-6). Landon Johnson added 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — In Tri-County South play, Carmichaels (7-3, 5-2) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 2-5).

Mapletown 64, West Greene 17 — Landan Stevenson ran for 252 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 Mapletown (10-0, 7-0) to the Tri-County South win at West Greene (2-8, 2-5). A.J. Vanata added 141 rushing yards and a touchdown for Mapletown. Lane Allison threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns for West Greene.

Monessen 44, Beth-Center 22 — Daniel Dozier threw for 133 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 30 yards and a TD to lead Monessen (6-4, 5-2) to the Tri-County South win over Beth-Center (3-7, 2-5).

Northgate 32, Frazier 0 — Austin Mitchell threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns to Lewis Clark as Northgate (4-6) shut out Frazier (1-9) in nonconference play. Mitchell added two rushing touchdowns while Clark added a touchdown on a 58-yard fumble return.

