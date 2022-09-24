WPIAL Class A football roundup: Monessen takes down unbeaten California
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:37 AM
Daevon Burke scored three touchdowns and Monessen knocked off undefeated California, 28-20, in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.
Burke scored on runs of 1, 14 and 8 yards and TyVaughn Kershaw added a 6-yard TD rush as the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) built a 28-8 lead and held off a late comeback. Coming into the game, California (4-1, 0-1) had outscored its four opponents 217-26.
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Beth-Center 14 — Cole Jones hit Houston Guseman with three touchdown passes as Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 1-1) doubled-up Beth-Center (1-4, 0-2) in the Tri-County South. Jones threw for 152 yards while Guseman caught eight passes for 129 yards. Dominick Revi tossed for 133 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Berish, who had three receptions for 107 yards.
Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0 — Landan Stevenson ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career record for scoring in the process, as Mapletown (5-0, 2-0) shut out Carmichaels (3-2, 1-1) in Tri-County South play. Stevenson now has 521 points, breaking Dylan Rush’s previous record of 516 points.
West Greene 49, Bentworth 33 — In the Tri-County South, West Greene (1-4, 1-1) picked up its first win of the season by beating Bentworth (2-3, 0-2).
Laurel 28, Union 22 — Landon Smith scored on a 1-yard run in overtime as Laurel (3-1, 1-0) snapped a three-game winning streak by Union (3-2, 1-1) in Big 7 Conference play. Smith ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Braylon Thomas threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards for Union.
Northgate 33, Summit Academy 0 — Northgate (3-2, 1-1) shut out Summit Academy (1-4, 0-2) in a Big 7 Conference matchup.
Rochester 22, Shenango 8 — Duke Mullins caught two scoring passes from Parker Lyons as Rochester (3-1, 2-0) beat Shenango (0-5, 0-2) in Big 7 Conference play.
Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8 — In the Black Hills Conference, Rudy Brown ran for 91 yards and a touchdown as Burgettstown (2-2, 1-1) defeated Chartiers-Houston (3-2, 0-2). Jake Mele caught 10 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown from Terry Fetsko, who tossed for 119 yards in the loss.
Cornell 42, Carlynton 0 — Raequan Troutman scored on a 55-yard punt return, a 70-yard interception return and a 7-yard run as Cornell (3-1, 2-0) blanked Carlynton (0-5, 0-2) in the Black Hills Conference.
OLSH 40, Fort Cherry 24 — In Black Hills Conference play, Nehemiah Azeem threw two touchdown passes as No. 2 OLSH (5-0, 2-0) defeated Fort Cherry (3-2, 1-1). Matt Sieg rushed for 229 and two touchdowns for Fort Cherry.
Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Springdale 6 – In the Class A Eastern Conference, Greensburg Central Catholic moved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play with a runaway win. Springdale fell to 0-5, 0-1. The Centurions have scored over 50 points in each of their three wins.
South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6 — Brody Almashy and A.C. Corfield ran for two touchdowns each as Class A No. 5 South Side (5-0) defeated Class 2A Quaker Valley (1-3).
City League
Perry 28, Brashear 20 — In City League play, Perry (2-3, 1-2) defeated Brashear (0-5, 0-1).
University Prep 36, Carrick 0 — University Prep (1-3) picked up its first win of the season by shutting out Carrick (2-3) in nonconference play.
