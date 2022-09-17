WPIAL Class A football roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin rolls past Burgettstown
By:
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 12:19 AM
Kole Olszewski threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bishop Canevin to a 38-17 triumph over Burgettstown (1-2, 0-1) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night.
Marquis Carter added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders (3-1, 1-0).
Cornell 48, Avella 0 — Raequan Troutman scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one on a fumble recovery — as Cornell (2-1, 1-0) shut out Avella (0-4, 0-1) in the Black Hills Conference.
Fort Cherry 41, Chartiers-Houston 14 — Matt Sieg threw for 101 yards and ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead Fort Cherry (3-1, 1-0) to the Black Hills Conference win against Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 0-1). Terry Fetsko threw for 167 yards and a touchdown for Chartiers-Houston.
OLSH 55, Carlynton 0 — In the Black Hills Conference, Nehemiah Azeem threw for 175 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead No. 2 OLSH (4-0, 1-0) to victory over Carlynton (0-4, 0-1).
South Side 49, Northgate 0 — In the Big 7 Conference, Slayton Williams scored on a fumble recovery and recorded a sack as No. 5 South Side (4-0, 1-0) held Northgate (2-2, 0-1) to 86 total yards in its win. Ryan Navarra ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.
California 44, Jefferson-Morgan 6 — California (4-0, 1-0) beat Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 0-1) in Tri-County South play. California has outscored its opponents 227-26 this season.
Carmichaels 46, West Greene 27 — In the Tri-County South, Carmichaels (3-1, 1-0) defeated West Greene (0-4, 0-1).
Mapletown 43, Beth-Center 14 — Landan Stevenson ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mapletown (4-0, 1-0) to the Tri-County South win at Beth-Center (1-3, 0-1). Stevenson has scored 109 points so far this season.
Monessen 42, Bentworth 9 — Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for three touchdowns as Monessen (2-2, 1-0) defeated Bentworth (2-2, 0-1) in Tri-County South play. Daevon Burke added touchdowns on a 4-yard run and a 68-yard punt return.
Tags: Avella, Bentworth, Beth-Center, Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, California, Carlynton, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, South Side, West Greene
More Football• 2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 3
• WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Riverside rallies past Mohawk in MAC showdown
• WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley to victory
• WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe
• Boyd, White lead Elizabeth Forward past Shady Side Academy