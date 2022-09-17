WPIAL Class A football roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin rolls past Burgettstown

By:

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Canevin quarterback Thomas Kole Olszewski throws during the Willie Thrower quarterbacks camp Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Valley High School.

Kole Olszewski threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bishop Canevin to a 38-17 triumph over Burgettstown (1-2, 0-1) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night.

Marquis Carter added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders (3-1, 1-0).

Cornell 48, Avella 0 — Raequan Troutman scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one on a fumble recovery — as Cornell (2-1, 1-0) shut out Avella (0-4, 0-1) in the Black Hills Conference.

Fort Cherry 41, Chartiers-Houston 14 — Matt Sieg threw for 101 yards and ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead Fort Cherry (3-1, 1-0) to the Black Hills Conference win against Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 0-1). Terry Fetsko threw for 167 yards and a touchdown for Chartiers-Houston.

OLSH 55, Carlynton 0 — In the Black Hills Conference, Nehemiah Azeem threw for 175 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead No. 2 OLSH (4-0, 1-0) to victory over Carlynton (0-4, 0-1).

South Side 49, Northgate 0 — In the Big 7 Conference, Slayton Williams scored on a fumble recovery and recorded a sack as No. 5 South Side (4-0, 1-0) held Northgate (2-2, 0-1) to 86 total yards in its win. Ryan Navarra ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.

California 44, Jefferson-Morgan 6 — California (4-0, 1-0) beat Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 0-1) in Tri-County South play. California has outscored its opponents 227-26 this season.

Carmichaels 46, West Greene 27 — In the Tri-County South, Carmichaels (3-1, 1-0) defeated West Greene (0-4, 0-1).

Mapletown 43, Beth-Center 14 — Landan Stevenson ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mapletown (4-0, 1-0) to the Tri-County South win at Beth-Center (1-3, 0-1). Stevenson has scored 109 points so far this season.

Monessen 42, Bentworth 9 — Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for three touchdowns as Monessen (2-2, 1-0) defeated Bentworth (2-2, 0-1) in Tri-County South play. Daevon Burke added touchdowns on a 4-yard run and a 68-yard punt return.

