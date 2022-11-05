WPIAL Class A football roundup: Top-seeded Bishop Canevin rolls past Jeannette

By:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Canevin quarterback Thomas Kole Olszewski throws during the Willie Thrower quarterbacks camp Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Valley High School.

Lesae Lacks caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 53 yards for another as No. 1 Bishop Canevin scored a 63-14 victory over No. 16 Jeannette (3-8) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs Friday at Peters Township. Kole Olszewski threw for 157 yards for the Crusaders (10-1).

Noah Sanders scored on a short touchdown run and Jeannette had a fumble return for a score that had the game tied at 14 after the first quarter.

The Crusaders will face Clairton in the quarterfinals next Friday.

Clairton 45, OLSH 19 — At Moon, Capone Jones rushed for four touchdowns as No. 9 Clairton (6-5) defeated No. 8 OLSH (8-3) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8 — Landon Smith ran for 134 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Laurel (9-1) to the WPIAL Class A first-round playoff win against No. 15 Carmichaels (7-4). Smith added an interception on defense while teammate Colin Bartley picked off two passes, including one for a touchdown. Laurel will play Union in next week’s quarterfinals.

South Side 34, California 3 — Brooks Almashy threw for 162 yards and one touchdown and ran for 46 yards and two TDs to lead No. 5 South Side (10-1) to victory over No. 12 California (8-3) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Parker Statler rushed for 90 yards and caught three passes for 96 yards and a touchdown for South Side, which play Mapletown in next Friday’s quarterfinals.

Union 32, Burgettstown 7 — No. 10 Union (8-3) beat No. 7 Burgettstown (6-4) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Union will play Laurel in the quarterfinals next Friday.

Leechburg at Mapletown game recap

Monessen at Fort Cherry game recap

Rochester vs. Greensburg C.C. game recap

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, California, Carmichaels, Clairton, Jeannette, Laurel, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, South Side, Union