WPIAL Class A roundup: Cornell cruises past Northgate

By:

Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 12:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cornell quarterback Zaier Harrison throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Coraopolis.

Zaier Harrison threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Cornell picked up a 57-14 win over Northgate (0-4, 0-3) in the Class A Big 7 Conference Friday night.

Blaine Sams added touchdowns on a punt return and run for the Raiders (3-1, 2-1).

Union 47, Rochester 14 — In the Big 7 Conference, Union (2-3, 2-2) downed Rochester (0-5, 0-3).

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Imani Christian 0 — Ben LaCarte ran for two touchdowns as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 3-1) shut out Imani Christian (0-5, 0-3) in the Eastern Conference. Luke Mazowiecki returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown while Nate Ward added field goals of 30 and 42 yards.

Bentworth 47, Mapletown 42 — Owen Petrisek scored his third touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Bentworth (1-4, 1-2) the Tri-County South win at Mapletown (1-4, 0-3). Trent Cavanaugh ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns for Bentworth while teammate Shawn Dziak threw for 190 yards and two TDs. Landan Stevenson ran for 195 yards and four touchdowns for Mapletown.

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Avella 7 — Cole Jones, Liam Ankrom and Jonathan Wolfe all ran for two touchdowns as Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-2) downed Avella (1-4, 0-2) in the Tri-County South.

Clairton 33, Laurel 7 — Brendan Parson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD to lead Class A No. 3 Clairton (3-2) to the nonconference win against Class A No. 2 Laurel (4-1).

Sto-Rox 46, Chartiers-Houston 7 — Eric Wilson threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class A No. 4 Sto-Rox (5-0) over Chartiers-Houston (3-2) in nonconference play. Treynell Paxton caught five passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns while Jaidon Berry added eight receptions for 115 yards and a TD. Anthony Lento tossed for 133 yards and Chartiers-Houston’s only touchdown.