WPIAL Class A roundup: Fort Cherry edges Northgate

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 12:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fort Cherry quarterback Maddox Truschel throws a pass during practice on Aug. 19, 2021.

Maddox Truschel hit Anthony D’Alessandro with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game to put Fort Cherry ahead for good in a 29-28 Class A Big Seven Conference win against Northgate (2-4, 1-2) on Friday night.

Truschel threw for 177 yards and ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Rangers (4-2, 2-1).

Cornell 44, Union 22 — Raequan Troutman rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Cornell (4-1, 3-0) to the Big Seven win against Union (3-3, 1-2).

Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6 — In the Big Seven Conference, C.J. Miller rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shenango (1-4, 1-2) over Burgettstown (2-3, 0-3). Miller added an interception on defense for Shenango, which limited Burgettstown to 98 total yards.

Riverview 42, Imani Christian 12 — Dean Cecere had 220 yards and two touchdowns to lift Riverview (1-4, 1-2) past Imani Christian (2-3, 1-2) in the Class A Eastern Conference. Ben Hower threw for 64 yards and two TDs.

Bentworth 49, Jefferson-Morgan 48 — Bentworth (2-3, 1-2) outlasted Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-2) in a Tri-County South contest.

Mapletown 15, Monessen 8 — Landan Stevenson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown as Mapletown (3-3, 1-2) beat Monessen (3-3, 2-1) in a Tri-County South contest. Daevon Burke ran for 116 yards and an 80-yard touchdown for Monessen.

West Greene 41, Carmichaels 20 — West Greene (4-2, 3-0) jumped to a 34-7 lead after three quarters to beat Carmichaels (4-2, 2-1) in Tri-County South play.

