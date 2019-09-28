WPIAL Class A roundup: Harrison carries Cornell past Rochester

Zaier Harrison threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 100 yards and a TD and scored on a 70-yard punt return to lead Cornell to a 35-8 victory over Rochester (0-6, 0-4) in the Class A Big 7 Conference Friday night.

Savon Wilson, Kaden DiVIto and Blaine Sams caught touchdown passes for the Raiders (4-1, 3-1).

Sto-Rox 80, Northgate 0 — Eric Wilson threw for 246 yards and six touchdowns and ran 67 yards for another TD to lead No. 3 Sto-Rox (6-0, 4-0) to the Big 7 win at Northgate (0-5, 0-4). Treynell Paxton caught four passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns while Ahmad Pack caught four scoring passes. Sto-Rox led 59-0 at halftime.

Union 56, Bishop Canevin 22 — In the Big 7 Conference, Union (3-3, 3-2) won its third straight game by defeating Bishop Canevin (0-6, 0-3).

Clairton 48, Leechburg 14 — No. 2 Clairton (4-2, 3-0) defeated Leechburg (2-4, 1-3) to pick up the Eastern Conference win.

California 69, Jefferson-Morgan 21 — In the Tri-County South, Cochise Ryan ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns as California (4-2, 3-0) won big at Jefferson-Morgan (2-4, 2-3). Damoni Stafford ran four times for 102 yards and touchdowns of 31 and 66 yards while teammate Lucas Qualk chipped in 99 rushing yards and a TD. Cole Jones threw for 155 yards and a touchdown for Jefferson-Morgan.

Chartiers-Houston 42, Mapletown 8 — Sam DeWalt rushed for 118 yards on only three carries and scored on a 69-yard run for the game’s first points as Chartiers-Houston (4-2, 3-1) beat Mapletown (1-5, 0-4) in Tri-County South play. Chartiers-Houston led at halftime, 35-0.

West Greene 55, Avella 0 — Ben Jackson ran for five touchdowns to lead No. 5 West Greene (6-0, 5-0) over Avella (1-5, 0-3) Tri-County South play. Green has scored 29 touchdowns this season.

Jeannette 49, Brownsville 0 — Brett Birch scored twice, including on 40-yard punt return, as Class A No. 1 Jeannette (6-0) shut out Brownsville (2-4) in a nonconference game.

