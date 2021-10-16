WPIAL Class A roundup: Henderson’s 2 TDs carry No. 3 Cornell past No. 5 Rochester

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cornell’s Tim Henderson works out during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Coraopolis.

Tim Henderson scored on an 80-yard kickoff return and a 53-yard run to lead No. 3 Cornell to a 14-7 victory over No. 5 Rochester in a battle of top teams in the Class A Big Seven Conference on Friday night.

Henderson’s TD run for the Raiders (6-1, 5-0) broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter. J.D. Azulay scored on a 57-yard run for the Rams (5-2, 3-2).

Burgettstown 17, Northgate 14 — In the Big Seven Conference, Burgettstown (3-4, 1-4) beat Northgate (2-6, 1-4).

Fort Cherry 26, Union 14 — In the Big Seven Conference, Maddox Truschel ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score to lead Fort Cherry (5-3, 3-2) over Union (3-5, 1-4).

Springdale 49, Imani Christian 20 — Logan Dexter scored four touchdowns as Springdale (5-3, 2-3) defeated Imani Christian (2-5, 1-4) in the Eastern Conference. Raysaun Jackson paced Imani Christian with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Avella 30, Bentworth 21 — K.J. Rush threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Avella (1-7, 1-4) overcame a 13-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to defeat Bentworth (2-5, 1-4) in Tri-County South play.

Carmichaels 35, California 20 — Trenton Carter ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 79 yards to lead Carmichaels (6-2, 4-1) to the Tri-County South win at California (5-2, 3-2). Michael Stewart rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Mighty Mikes.

Mapletown 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12 — Landan Stevenson ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mapletown (5-3, 3-2) to the Tri-County South win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-7, 1-4). Cole Jones threw for 107 yards in the loss.

West Greene 28, Monessen 14 — In the Tri-County South, Colin Brady ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns as West Green (6-2, 5-0) defeated Monessen (3-5, 2-3).

