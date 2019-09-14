WPIAL Class A roundup: Jackson, West Greene again roll to victory

Ben Jackson ran nine times for 295 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 West Greene to a 41-6 victory over Mapletown (1-3, 0-2) in a Class A Tri-County South football game Friday night.

Jackson has rushed for 986 yards this season, averaging 21.4 yards-per-carry while scoring 20 overall touchdowns for the Pioneers (4-0, 3-0).

Chartiers-Houston 41, Bentworth 18 — Anthony Lento tossed for two touchdowns as Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 2-1) defeated Bentworth (0-4, 0-2) in Tri-County South play.

OLSH 46, Rochester 12 — Jay Pearson threw for 149 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 120 yards and two TDs to lead OLSH (3-1, 2-1) to the Big 7 win over Rochester (0-4, 0-2). Stephen Greer added three touchdowns for OLSH. Rashawn Reid accounted for Rochester’s points on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 3-yard run.

Clairton 58, Riverview 0 — Brendan Parsons threw for 112 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and two more scores as No. 3 Clairton (2-2, 2-0) won a Class A Eastern Conference game over Riverview (0-3, 0-2). Kenlein Olgetree caught three passes for 90 yards and two scores for the Bears.

