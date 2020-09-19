WPIAL Class A roundup: Laure rushes for 5 TDs to lead Rochester past Union

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:30 AM

Sal Laure ran for 226 yards and five touchdowns to lead Rochester to a 54-24 victory against Union (0-2, 0-2) in the Class A Big Seven Conference on Friday night.

Denny Robinson added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Rochester (2-0, 2-0). Tyler Staub paced Union’s offense with 168 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Cornell 27, Northgate 6 — Tim Henderson ran for touchdowns of 4 and 76 yards as Cornell (1-1, 1-1) defeated Northgate (0-2, 0-2) in Big Seven Conference play. Drew Lopez added a touchdown for the Raiders on a 35-yard interception return.

OLSH 41, Burgettstown 0 — Jay Pearson returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, caught scoring passes of 80 and 32 yards from Neimiah Azeem and ran for a 1-yard TD to lead No. 5 OLSH (2-0, 2-0) to the Big Seven shutout against No. 4 Burgettstown (1-1, 1-1). Azeem threw for 196 yards and ran for a touchdown. OLSH led at halftime, 35-0.

Greensburg Central Catholic 26, Imani Christian 0 — The Centurions (1-1, 1-1) bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a Class A Eastern Conference triumph at Imani Christian (0-2, 0-2).

Bentworth 14, Monessen 6 — Owen Petrisek scored on a 70-yard pard pass from Trent Cavanaugh and an 18-yard run and recorded 10 tackles and three sacks on defense to lead Bentworth (1-1, 1-1) to the Tri-County South win at Monessen (0-2, 0-2).

Avella 26, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — K.J. Rush completed 12 of 14 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead Avella (2-0, 2-0) over Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 0-2) in the Tri-County South.

Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8 — Trenton Carter completed six passes—all to Mike Stewart—for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) beat Mapletown (0-2, 0-2) in the Tri-County South. Bailey Jones added 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Carmichaels. Landan Stevenson paced Mapletown with 173 rushing yards and one touchdown.

