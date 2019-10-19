WPIAL Class A roundup: Laurel topples No. 3-ranked Sto-Rox

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:42 AM

James Dotson | For the Tribune-Review Laurel football players huddle during practice Aug. 13, 2019.

Dom Wade ran for two scores, and Cameron Smith scored on a 7-yard run as Laurel defeated No. 3 Sto-Rox, 23-15, in the Class A Big Seven Conference on Friday night.

Laurel improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Amahd Pack had a 90-yard punt return for a score for the conference champion Vikings.

OLSH 34, Union 0 — Jay Pearson threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, scored on a 1-yard run and returned an interception 42 yards for another score to lead OLSH (7-2, 5-1) to the Big 7 win against Union (3-6, 3-4). Stephen Greer added 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Jeannette 61, Riverview 6 — In the Eastern Conference, top-ranked Jeannette (9-0, 5-0) beat Riverview (2-6, 1-5).

Roberto Smith Jr. threw for 112 yards and two scores, and Imani Sanders ran for 100 yards and four touchdowns for the Jayhawks.

Jeannette will face Clairton for the conference championship next week.

Mapletown 27, Avella 25 — Landan Stevenson ran for two touchdowns and caught another as Mapletown (2-7, 1-5) jumped to a 27-point lead and held on to defeat Avella (1-8, 0-6) in the Tri-County South. Derek Tarolli completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards and all four Avella touchdowns.

West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — Ben Jackson ran for 313 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 4 West Greene (8-1, 7-0) to the Tri-County South win against Jefferson-Morgan (2-7, 2-4). Jackson, who broke the Greene County rushing record, has run for 2,328 yards this season while scoring 38 touchdowns.

Cornell 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 — Zaier Harrison scored the game’s only touchdown in overtime on a 10-yard run as Cornell (7-1) shut out Greensburg Central Catholic (6-3) in nonconference play.

Leechburg 46, Bentworth 13 — Jake Blumer ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns to lead Leechburg (4-5) to a nonconference win over Bentworth (2-7). Dylan Cook threw for 103 yards and a touchdown for Leechburg. Shawn Dziak tossed for 163 yards and ran for a Bentworth TD.

Rochester 41, Monessen 12 — In nonconference play, Denny Robinson ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Rochester (2-7) defeated Monessen (3-6).

City League playoffs

University Prep 38, Perry 0 — University Prep (8-1, 5-0) shut out Perry (3-6, 1-4) to win the City League semifinals at Cupples Stadium.

