WPIAL Class A roundup: No. 2 OLSH edges Union in double overtime

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:35 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Neimiah Azeem hands off to Stephen Greer during practice on Aug. 3, 2021, in Clinton.

Stephen Greer scored on a 6-yard run in overtime to cap No. 2 OLSH’s 37-36 comeback win against Union (5-1, 3-1) in the WPIAL Class A Big Seven Conference on Friday night.

Greer finished with 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns for OLSH (5-1, 3-1), which trailed 30-7 after the first quarter.

Rochester 35, Fort Cherry 0 — Antonio Laure ran for 130 yards and a touchdown as Rochester (5-1, 3-1) shut out Fort Cherry (4-3, 2-2) in the Big Seven Conference. Sal Laure added 71 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Shenango 48, Northgate 6 — Hunter Lively ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns as Shenango (2-4, 2-2) gained 416 yards — all on the ground — in its Big Seven win against Northgate (2-5, 1-3). C.J. Miller added 151 rushing yards and one touchdown while Aaron Martin had 83 rushing yards and three TDs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Riverview 0 — The Centurions improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Eastern Conference with a shutout win over Riverview (1-5, 1-3). The game was shortened because of lightning.

Springdale 20, Jeannette 9 — Chris Savko rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead Springdale to victory in the Class A Eastern Conference. Logan Dexter also scored on a 5-yard run for Springdale (4-3, 1-3).

Antonio Clark scored on a 5-yard run, and Trey Steele booted a 26-yard field goal for Jeannette (1-6, 1-3).

California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 12 — California (5-1, 3-1) beat Jefferson-Morgan (1-6, 1-3) in Tri-County South play.

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6 — Trenton Carter threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1) beat Monessen (3-4, 2-2) in a Tri-County South contest. Michael Stewart ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 68 yards and a TD.

Mapletown 45, Avella 16 — Landan Stevenson ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns and returned an interception 26 yards for another score to lead Mapletown (4-3, 2-2) to a Tri-County South win at Avella (0-7, 0-4).

West Greene 56, Bentworth 0 — Colin Brady ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns and returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a TD to lead West Greene (5-2, 4-0) to the Tri-County South shutout over Bentworth (2-4, 1-3).

